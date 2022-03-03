Sreenidi Deccan FC vs TRAU: Who will win today's I-League match?

Sreenidi Deccan FC will take on TRAU FC in Match 7 of the 2021-22 I-League. The game will take place on Thursday, March 3, at the Naihati Stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Sreenidi are tenth in the I-League standings, while Trau are in seventh place after their opening game of the season. The Vizag-based football club lost their season opener against NEROCA, for whom Sergio Mendigutzia scored a hat-trick in a 3-2 win. Girik Khosla and David Munoz were the goalscorers for Sreenidi.

Meanwhile, TRAU FC's season opener against the Indian Arrows ended in a goalless stalemate.

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs TRAU FC: Head-to-Head

Both sides will play against each other for the first time. So, their head-to-head record currently stands at 0-0.

Matches played: 0.

Sreenidi Deccan FC wins: 0.

TRAU FC wins: 0.

Draws: 0.

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs TRAU FC: Team News

Both sides will enter this fixture with all their players available for selection.

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs TRAU FC: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live-Stream: Official I-League Facebook page & 1Sports Facebook.

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs TRAU FC: Prediction

Sreenidi Deccan FC scored twice in their opening encounter of the season, while TRAU FC failed to put one in the back of the net against a relatively easy opponent.

The Vizag-based club is expected to continue their fine run in the ongoing edition of the I-League. They will fancy their chances of bagging their first victory of the season by beating TRAU FC when they lock horns in the first game on Thursday. However, the Imphal-based club will look to put on a show against the tournament debutants.

Prediction: Sreenidi Deccan FC 2-1 TRAU FC

Edited by Bhargav