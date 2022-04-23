Sreenidi Deccan vs Mohammedan SC: Who will win today's I-League match?

Sreenidi Deccan will take on Mohammedan SC in the I-League 2021-22 on Saturday at the Naihati Stadium in Kolkata.

Sreenidi Deccan FC are placed fourth in the I-League standings with 21 points from 12 encounters. The Vizag-based club have six victories to their name so far in the ongoing edition of the I-League, along with three losses and draws each.

Meanwhile, Mohammedan SC are placed second in the table with 26 points from 12 games. They have registered eight wins and a couple of draws and losses apiece thus far in the I-League 2021-22.

The Kolkata-based club squared off against NEROCA FC in their most recent I-League encounter. The two sides scored a goal each within the first 15 minutes of the game and the match eventually ended in a 1-1 draw.

Sreenidi Deccan FC, on the other hand, met Rajasthan FC on April 18. The match ended in a stalemate as both sides failed to score a single goal.

Sreenidi Deccan vs Mohammedan SC: Head-to-head

The two sides have met each other only once thus far, with Mohammedan SC winning the encounter 3-1.

Matches Played: 1

Sreenidi Deccan FC: 0

Mohammedan SC: 1

Draw: 0

Sreenidi Deccan vs Mohammedan SC: Team News

Both teams will enter this I-League game with all their players available for selection.

Sreenidi Deccan vs Mohammedan SC: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook

Sreenidi Deccan vs Mohammedan SC: Prediction

With both sides in the top four spots, the match is expected to be hard-fought. However, Mohammedan SC are a stronger side on paper and will fancy their chances of earning a narrow win over Sreenidi Deccan FC on Saturday.

Prediction: Sreenidi Deccan FC 1-2 Mohammedan SC

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee