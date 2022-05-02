Sreenidi Deccan vs Rajasthan FC: Who will win today's I-League match?

Sreenidi Deccan FC will take on Rajasthan FC in the 2021-22 I-League on Monday at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.

Sreenidi Deccan FC are placed fifth in the I-League Championship standings with 23 points from 14 encounters in the ongoing edition of the I-League. They have six wins and three losses to their name this season, while their remaining five games ended in draws.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan FC are placed one spot below them with 19 points from 15 matches. They have four wins and losses each in the 2021-22 I-League season, along with seven draws.

Sreenidi Deccan FC squared off against NEROCA FC in their previous I-League assignment, with the match ending in a 0-0 stalemate.

Rajasthan FC, on the other hand, met RoundGlass Punjab in their latest I-League fixture. Ningthoujam Pritam Singh scored the opening goal of the match in the 30th minute to hand the former side the lead.

However, Ashish Jha and Kurtis Guthrie scored a goal each right before half-time to help the Punjab-based club to a 2-1 victory over Rajasthan FC.

Sreenidi Deccan vs Rajasthan FC: Head-to-head

The two sides have met each other only once in the history of the competition, with the encounter ending in a stalemate.

Matches Played: 1

Sreenidi Deccan wins: 0

Rajasthan FC wins: 0

Draw: 1

Sreenidi Deccan vs Rajasthan FC: Team News

Both sides will enter this I-League game with all their players available for selection.

Sreenidi Deccan vs Rajasthan FC: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook

Sreenidi Deccan vs Rajasthan FC: Prediction

The two sides are evenly matched on paper. Thus, fans can look forward to a hard-fought contest between the two sides.

Prediction: Sreenidi Deccan FC 0-0 Rajasthan FC

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee