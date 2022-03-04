Sudeva Delhi FC vs Indian Arrows: Who will win today's I-League match?

Sudeva Delhi FC will take on the Indian Arrows in Match 10 of the I-League 2021-22 on Friday at the Naihati Stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The Indian Arrows are placed 7th in the points table, having drawn their season opener. Sudeva Delhi FC, on the other hand, find themselves in 10th place with a loss against their name. They will look to bag their first victory of the season when they take on the Indian Arrows in the opening encounter of the day.

Sudeva Delhi FC lost their season opener against Mohammedan SC on December 27. The Blank Panthers scored a couple of goals, while the Delhi-based club managed to score only a single goal. Abhijit Sarkar found the net during stoppage time for Sudeva Delhi FC, but that wasn't enough for the club.

Meanwhile, the Indian Arrows have had a decent start to their campaign. Their opening encounter against TRAU FC ended in a stalemate.

Sudeva Delhi FC vs Indian Arrows: Head-to-Head

Both sides will play against each other for the first time. Hence, their head-to-head record currently stands at 0-0.

Matches played: 0.

Sudeva Delhi FC wins: 0.

Indian Arrows wins: 0.

Draws: 0.

Sudeva Delhi FC vs Indian Arrows: Team News

Sajad Hussain Parray earned a red card during the Indian Arrows' previous encounter against TRAU FC. Thus, the Indian defender will miss this game against Sudeva Delhi FC.

Indian Arrows: Sajad Hussain Parray - Suspension

Sudeva Delhi FC vs Indian Arrows: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live-Stream: Official I-League Facebook page & 1Sports Facebook.

Sudeva Delhi FC vs Indian Arrows: Prediction

Sudeva Delhi FC haven't had a good start to their season, while the Indian Arrows will be pretty happy with a draw against TRAU FC.

Both sides consist of only Indian players in their squad. Thus, it'll be an exciting encounter when the two young sides take the field on Friday.

Prediction: Sudeva Delhi FC 1 - 1 Indian Arrows

Edited by Diptanil Roy