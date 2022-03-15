Sudeva Delhi vs Aizawl FC: Who will win today's I-League match?

Sudeva Delhi FC will take on Aizawl FC in match 25 of I-League 2021-22 on Tuesday at the Naihati Stadium in Kolkata.

Sudeva Delhi FC are currently placed ninth in the I-League with four points from four encounters. They have a win and a draw to their name, while the other two games have ended in losses.

Meanwhile, Aizawl FC are reeling at the bottom of the points table, having lost all four of their games. They will look to register their first I-League victory of the season before time runs out.

Sudeva Delhi FC started their campaign with a couple of losses. However, they bounced back and won 1-0 against the Churchill Brothers. They walk into this encounter on the back of a 0-0 draw against Rajasthan FC.

Aizawl FC, on the other hand, lost their previous encounter against RoundGlass Punjab FC. They lost the game 4-3 as Bikash Yumnam scored in stoppage time for the latter.

David Lalhlansanga, Ramhlunchhunga & Asier Pierrick Dipanda Dicka were the three goal-scorers for Aizwal FC in the match.

Sudeva Delhi vs Aizawl FC: Head-to-head

The two sides have met each other a couple of times in previous I-League editions. Aizawl FC won one of those matches while the other game ended in a draw.

Matches Played: 2

Sudeva Delhi FC: 0

Aizawl FC: 1

Draws: 1

Sudeva Delhi vs Aizawl FC: Team News

Aizawl FC right-back Vanlalnghenga has been suspended for the club's upcoming I-League encounter against Sudeva Delhi FC.

Sudeva Delhi vs Aizawl FC: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live-Stream: Official I-League Facebook page & 1Sports Facebook.

Sudeva Delhi vs Aizawl FC: Prediction

Sudeva Delhi FC have performed way better than Aizawl FC in the ongoing edition of the I-League. Though they haven't defeated the Imphal-based club thus far, Sudeva Delhi FC are likely to come out on top in this fixture.

Prediction: Sudeva Delhi FC 2 - 1 Aizawl FC.

