Sudeva Delhi vs Gokulam Kerala: Who will win today's I-League match?

Sudeva Delhi FC will take on Gokulam Kerala FC in the 71st match of the I-League 2021-22 on Friday at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.

Sudeva Delhi FC are eleventh in the points table with seven points from 10 games. They have four draws and five losses thus far in the ongoing edition of the I-League. The Delhi-based club have just one win so far this season.

Meanwhile, Gokulam Kerala FC are second in the I-League standings with 24 points from as many games as Sudeva Delhi FC. They have seven victories and three draws so far in the I-League 2021-22. The Malabarians are the only club not to have lost a single game thus far this season.

They come into this encounter on the back of a massive victory against the Indian Arrows. Ahmed Waseem Razeek, Sharif Mukhammad, Luka Majcen, Jithin and Thahir Zaman all scored for the Malabarians in their last outing. The Kerala-based club will look to extend their winning streak going forward.

Sudeva Delhi FC, on the other hand, played out a goalless draw in their previous game against TRAU FC.

Sudeva Delhi vs Gokulam Kerala: Head-to-head

Both sides have met each other only once thus far in the history of the competition, with Gokulam Kerala FC winning the game 1-0.

Matches Played: 1

Sudeva Delhi FC: 0

Gokulam Kerala FC: 1

Draws: 0

Sudeva Delhi vs Gokulam Kerala: Team News

Both teams will enter this I-League game with all players available for selection.

Sudeva Delhi vs Gokulam Kerala: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook

Sudeva Delhi vs Gokulam Kerala: Prediction

Prediction: Sudeva Delhi FC 0 - 3 Gokulam Kerala FC

Edited by Ritwik Kumar