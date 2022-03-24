Sudeva Delhi vs NEROCA: Who will win today's I-League match?

Sudeva Delhi will take on NEROCA in Match 38 of the I-League 2021-22 on Thursday (March 24) at the Naihati Stadium in Kolkata.

Sudeva Delhi FC are placed 11th in the I-League standings with four points from six encounters. They have one win and a draw each so far this season, while their remaining four games have ended in losses.

Meanwhile, NEROCA FC are placed fifth in the I-League points table with nine points from five games. They have registered two wins and three draws thus far in the ongoing edition of the I-League.

NEROCA is among the two clubs that haven't lost a single game so far this season.

They come into this encounter on the back of a 1-1 draw against RoundGlass Punjab FC. Spanish striker Sergio Mendigutxia scored a goal in the 58th minute to give NEROCA a 1-0 lead in the game.

However, Aphaoba Singh Ashangbam found the back of the net in the 78th minute to ensure both sides split a point each.

Sudeva Delhi FC, on the other hand, lost their previous encounter against Sreenidi Deccan FC. The latter side won the game 1-0.

Sudeva Delhi vs NEROCA: Head-to-head

The two sides have met each other twice during the 2020-21 edition of the I-League. Both sides have won one match each.

Matches Played: 2

Kenkre FC wins: 1

Mohammedan SC wins: 1

Draws: 0

Sudeva Delhi vs NEROCA: Team News

Sudeva Delhi FC's centre-back Sairuat Kima was sent off in the 45th minute during the club's previous outing. He will miss the upcoming I-League fixture against NEROCA FC.

Sudeva Delhi vs NEROCA: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook.

Sudeva Delhi vs NEROCA: Prediction

NEROCA will have the upperhand against Sudeva Delhi FC. Taking their form into consideration, they should be able to defeat the Delhi-based club with ease.

Prediction: Sudeva Delhi 0-2 NEROCA

Edited by Arjun Panchadar