Sudeva Delhi vs Sreenidi Deccan: Who will win today's I-League match?

Sudeva Delhi FC will take on Sreenidi Deccan in Match 32 of the I-League 2021-22 on Sunday (March 20) at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.

Sreenidi Deccan are placed fifth in the I-League standings with seven points from five encounters. They have a couple of wins and losses against their name, while their remaining one game ended in a draw.

Meanwhile, Sudeva Delhi FC find themselves in 10th place with four points from as many encounters as Sreenidi Deccan. They have one win and draw so far this season, while losing their remaining three encounters.

Sudeva Delhi FC come into this encounter on the back of a 1-2 loss against Aizawl FC in their most recent fixture. Nishchal Chandan scored the first goal of the game in the fourth minute, but Aizawl FC bounced back with Lalliansanga scoring a couple of goals in the last three minutes of the game.

Sreenidi Deccan FC, on the other hand, won their previous encounter against RoundGlass Punjab FC. Ogana Louis scored a goal in the 23rd minute to give his side a 1-0 lead in the game. However, the Punjab team's Sumeet Passi struck at the 39th minute to level the scores at 1-1.

Nigerian striker Ogana Louis scored another goal in the 56th minute to guide Sreenidi Deccan FC to a 2-1 victory.

Sudeva Delhi vs Sreenidi Deccan: Head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Sudeva Delhi FC and Sreenidi Deccan.

Sudeva Delhi vs Sreenidi Deccan: Team News

Both teams will enter the game with all their players available for selection.

Sudeva Delhi vs Sreenidi Deccan: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook.

Sudeva Delhi vs Sreenidi Deccan: Prediction

Sreenidi Deccan have played quite well this season when compared to Sudeva Delhi FC. They are thus the favorites to come out on top in this encounter.

Prediction: Sudeva Delhi FC 1-2 Sreenidi Deccan

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee