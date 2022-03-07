TRAU FC vs NEROCA FC: Who will win today's I-League match?

TRAU FC will take on NEROCA FC in Match 15 of the 2021-22 I-League at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata on Monday, March 7.

TRAU FC are placed 10th in the standings with just a single point against their name so far. Meanwhile, NEROCA FC are in second position in the I-League points table with four points from a couple of games.

TRAU FC drew their season opener against the Indian Arrows and lost their second encounter against Sreenidi Deccan FC 3 -1.

NEROCA FC, on the other hand, started their campaign with a 3 -2 victory over Sreenidhi Deecan FC. They squared off against Gokulam Kerala FC in their second encounter, which resulted in a stalemate.

TRAU FC vs NEROCA FC: Head to Head

TRAU FC and NEROCA FC have faced each other thrice in the I-League. Both sides have won one match each, while the remaining game between the two sides ended in draws.

However, NEROCA FC hold the edge over their opponent, having won their most-recent encounter against TRAU FC during the Manipur State League 2021.

Matches played: 4

TRAU FC wins: 1

NEROCA FC wins: 2

Draws: 1

TRAU FC vs NEROCA FC: Team News

Both sides will enter this fixture with all their players available for selection.

TRAU FC vs NEROCA FC: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live-Stream: Official I-League Facebook page & 1Sports Facebook

TRAU FC vs NEROCA FC: Prediction

NEROCA FC haven't lost a single game thus far this season, while TRAU FC haven't pefromed up to the mark in their first couple of games.

NEROCA FC are a stronger side on paper and the numbers stand in favor of them. Thus, they are likely to brush past TRAU FC with ease.

Prediction: NEROCA FC 2 - 0 TRAU FC

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee