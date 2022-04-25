TRAU FC vs Sudeva Delhi: Head-to-head and other numbers you need to know

TRAU FC will square off against Sudeva Delhi FC in the I-League 2021-22 on Monday at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.

The Manipur-based club, led by veteran Nandhakumar Singh, are placed third in the relegation table with 13 points from 13 games. So far in this season's I-League, they have three victories and five draws to their name while losing six games.

Sudeva Delhi, on the other hand, rank fifth in the Relegation Zone standings with 10 points from 13 games this season. In the current I-League season, they have two victories, four ties and seven losses. The Delhi-based club have the second-lowest goal-scoring average in the I-League.

Hero I-League @ILeagueOfficial



TRAU - ARW



Watch bit.ly/3MG8JmX



⚔️ #LeagueForAll 🤝 #IndianFootball 75' GOALLINE CLEARANCE!!! Zahid misses out on his kick outside the box and Meitei is quick to pounce on it, he shoots but Halen comes in the way and denies himTRAUARWWatch #TRAUARW ⚔️ #HeroILeague 75' GOALLINE CLEARANCE!!! Zahid misses out on his kick outside the box and Meitei is quick to pounce on it, he shoots but Halen comes in the way and denies himTRAU 0️⃣-0️⃣ ARWWatch 👉 bit.ly/3MG8JmX#TRAUARW ⚔️ #HeroILeague 🏆 #LeagueForAll 🤝 #IndianFootball ⚽ https://t.co/XFdWZYGx5Z

The Delhi-based club are coming off a 3-0 loss against Kenkre FC in their most recent match. Meanwhile, TRAU FC's previous match against the Indian Arrows ended in a 0-0 tie.

The two teams are evenly matched as they head into this must-win game. TRAU FC, on the other hand, will have the advantage going into the match, having defeated Sudeva Delhi FC before. Both sides are expected to put up a good fight.

TRAU FC vs Sudeva Delhi: Head-to-head

The two sides have met each other twice thus far in the history of the competition, with TRAU FC having won one game. Sudeva Delhi FC haven't won a single game against TRAU.

The most recent encounter between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw.

Matches Played: 2

TRAU: 1

Sudeva Delhi FC: 0

Draw: 1

Top scorers in the current season

TRAU: Fernandinho (three goals in eight matches)

Sudeva Delhi: Abhijit Sarkar (two goals in eight games), Sreyas V.G (two goals in six games)

Clean sheets in the current season

Sudeva Delhi: Sachin Jha (three clean sheets in 10 matches)

TRAU: Amrit Gope (three clean sheets in six matches), Bishorjit Singh (one cleansheet in four matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Crosses: William Pauliankhum - 36 (Sudeva Delhi)

Most Tackles: Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak - 92 (Sudeva Delhi)

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee