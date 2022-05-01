TRAU vs Aizawl FC: Who will win today's I-League match?

TRAU FC will take on Aizawl FC in the 2021-22 I-League season on Sunday at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.

TRAU FC are placed third in the I-League standings with 14 points from 15 encounters this season. They have three wins and five draws thus far in the ongoing edition of the I-League, while they have lost seven games this season.

Meanwhile, Aizawl FC are placed atop the I-League Relegation standings with 18 points from as many encounters as TRAU FC. They have registered six wins and nine losses so far in the 2021-22 I-League season.

TRAU FC squared off against Kenkre FC during their previous I-League outing. The match ended in a stalemate as both sides failed to score a single goal.

Aizawl FC, on the other hand, met the Indian Arrows during their latest I-League fixture. Taison Singh Loitongbam scored the opening goal of the match in the 41st minute to hand the latter side a 1-0 lead in the game.

However, Cameroonian striker Asier Pierrick Dipanda Dicka found the back of the net in the 44th minute to level the scores 1-1 before half-time. David Lalhlansanga scored a goal in the 78th minute to guide the Mizoram-based club to a comfortable 2-1 victory over the Indian Arrows.

TRAU vs Aizawl FC: Head-to-head

The two sides have met each other on four occasions thus far in the history of the competition. TRAU FC have three wins to their name, while Aizawl FC have managed to bag a victory.

Matches Played: 4

TRAU FC wins: 3

Aizawl FC FC wins: 1

Draw: 10

TRAU vs Aizawl FC: Team News

Both sides will enter this I-League game with all their players available for selection.

TRAU vs Aizawl FC: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook

TRAU vs Aizawl FC: Prediction

Prediction: TRAU FC 1-1 Aizawl FC.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar