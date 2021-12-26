TRAU vs Indian Arrows: Who will win today's I-League match?

Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC will take on Indian Arrows in the first match of the I-League on Sunday at the Mohun Bagan Stadium in Kolkata.

TRAU FC will be banking on their foreign players to carry the team to success in the ongoing edition of the I-League. Uzbek striker Akobir Turaev will be a key player to watch out for from the side.

Brazilian defender Helder Lobato, winger Fernando José Gomes Júnior, Brazilian striker Douglas Santana Veloso and Nigerian forward Joseph Olaleye are the club's four other overseas recruits for the season.

TRAU FC have also roped in Hyderabad FC goalie Manas Dubey on a season-long loan deal. Dubey will return to the Nizams at the end of the I-League season.

As their name suggests, the Indian Arrows squad consists of only Indian players. Their coach Shanmugam Venkatesh will be hoping the team finishes in the top half of the points table.

Indian Arrows will look for a better finish this season, having ended last season in 10th place on the points table. The I-League is an excellent stage for youngsters to prove their mettle and earn a place in the other I-League or ISL clubs.

Moreover, they might also earn a junior or senior national team call-up if they perform consistently during the I-League season.

TRAU vs Indian Arrows: Head-to-Head

The two sides have played three matches against each other, with TRAU FC having won on all 3 occasions.

Matches played: 3

TRAU FC wins: 3

Indian Arrows wins: 0

Draws: 0

TRAU vs Indian Arrows: Team News

All players from both sides will be available for selection during their I-League 2021-22 season opener.

TRAU vs Indian Arrows: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports & 24 News

Live-Stream: Official I-League Facebook page

TRAU vs Indian Arrows: Prediction

TRAU FC will be looking to extend their winning run against the Indian Arrows to four consecutive victories. They are surely the stronger side on paper, and with foreign players adding valuable experience to their squad, the Imphal-based club are favorites to win this encounter.

Moreover, the Indian Arrows have never kept a keep sheet against TRAU FC and are likely to concede a few goals on Sunday.

Prediction: TRAU 3 - 0 Indian Arrows

