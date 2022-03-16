TRAU vs Kenkre: Who will win today's I-League match?

TRAU will take on Kenkre FC in Match 30 of the I-League 2021-22 on Wednesday (March 16) at the Naihati Stadium in Kolkata.

TRAU are ninth in the I-League standings with four points from as many games. They have registered one win and a draw this season, while their remaining two games ended in losses. Meanwhile, Kenkre FC have just a single point from three outings this season. They have one draw and two losses in the competition thus far.

TRAU FC are coming off a 2-0 victory against Churchill Brothers. Kishan Singh Chongtham and Douglas Santana Veloso scored to guide the Imphal-based club to their first victory in the I-League this season.

Kenkre FC, meanwhile, succumbed to a massive defeat against Gokulam Kerala FC in their last outing. The Malabrains won the game 6 -2. Akeraj Martins and Lester Fernandez were the goalscorers for Kenkre FC in their big defeat against Gokulam Kerala.

TRAU vs Kenkre FC: Head to Head

Kenkre FC are making their I-League debut this season. This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Matches Played: 0.

Kenkre FC wins: 0.

TRAU wins: 0.

Draws: 0.

TRAU vs Kenkre FC: Team News

Both teams will enter this game with all their players available for selection.

TRAU vs Kenkre FC: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook.

TRAU vs Kenkre FC: Prediction

TRAU FC are coming into this game against Kenkre FC on the back of a victory in their last I-League outing. They are riding high on confidence and have prior experience of playing in the I-League. That should boost their chances of winning this clash against Kenkre FC.

Prediction: TRAU FC 2-1 Kenkre FC.

Edited by Bhargav