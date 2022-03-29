TRAU vs Mohammedan SC: Who will win today's I-League match?

TRAU FC will take on Mohammedan SC in the 48th match of the I-League 2021-22 on Tuesday at the Naihati Stadium in Kolkata. TRAU FC are tenth in the points table with seven points from six games. They have a couple of wins and a draw to their name, while they have lost three times.

Meanwhile, Mohammedan SC are enjoying a great run this season. With 16 points, they are atop the I-League standings. They have five victories thus far in the ongoing edition of the league. The Black Panthers have one draw and a loss apiece this season as well.

The Kolkata-based club drew their previous I-League game against Gokulam Kerala FC. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. Meanwhile, TRAU FC lost their previous outing against the Malabarians.

Jitin scored the first goal of the game in the second minute for GKFC. However, Fernandinho didn't take long to level the scores. Luka Majcen put one into the back of the net to give Gokulam Kerala FC a 2 -1 lead at half-time.

Fernandinho and Luka Majcen scored one more goal apiece in the second half. However, the Kerala-based club won the game 3-2 to take all three full points.

TRAU vs Mohammedan SC: Head-to-head

Both teams have met each other on four occasions thus far, with TRAU winning twice. Mohammedan SC have only one win to their name, while the remaining clahs between the two teams finished in a draw.

Matches Played: 4.

TRAU FC wins: 2.

Mohammedan SC wins: 1.

Draws: 1.

TRAU vs Mohammedan SC: Team News

Both teams will enter the game with all their players available for selection.

TRAU vs Mohammedan SC: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook.

TRAU vs Mohammedan SC: Prediction

Mohammedan SC have been the best team so far this season and will look to extend their unbeaten run in the competition. However, TRAU FC could give them a tough fight.

Prediction: TRAU FC 2-3 Mohammedan SC.

