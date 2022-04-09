TRAU vs Sudeva Delhi: Who will win today's I-League match?

TRAU FC will take on Sudeva Delhi FC in the 61st match of the I-League 2021-22 season at the Naihati Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.

TRAU FC are ninth in the points table, with 10 points from nine encounters. They have three wins and a draw to their name so far in the ongoing edition of the I-League. Their remaining five games ended in losses.

Meanwhile, Sudeva Delhi FC are twelfth in the I-League standings, with just six points from as many encounters as their opponents. They have only one win and three draws this season. The Delhi-based club have lost five out of their remaining games thus far in the I-League 2021-22.

TRAU FC come into this encounter on the back of a 2-1 victory against Aizawl FC. Lalthakima scored the first goal of the night for Aizawl FC in the 25th minute. However, Khanngam Horam scored a couple of goals to guide his side to a 2-1 victory.

Sudeva Delhi FC, on the other hand, squared off against RoundGlass Punjab FC. The Punjab-based club won the game 3 - 2.

TRAU vs Sudeva Delhi: Head-to-head

Both sides have met each other only once thus far, with TRAU FC winning the lone encounter between the two sides.

Matches Played: 1

TRAU: 1

Sudeva Delhi: 0

Draws: 0

TRAU vs Sudeva Delhi: Team News

Both teams will enter the game with all their players available for selection.

TRAU vs Sudeva Delhi: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook

TRAU vs Sudeva Delhi: Prediction

TRAU FC have performed better when compared to Sudeva Delhi FC this season. They are likely to defeat the Delhi-based club with ease.

Prediction: TRAU FC 2 - 1 Sudeva Delhi FC

