I-League 2nd Division: Anwar Ali Jr makes comeback post career-threatening illness with Mohammedan SC

I-League 2nd Division side Mohammedan Sporting Club announced the arrival of 20-year old Central Defender Anwar Ali Jr for one season on Saturday. Anwar Ali was contracted with Mumbai City FC till the end of the 2020-21 Indian football season. Mumbai City FC and Anwar Ali mutually terminated the contract for the well-being of the player.

Anwar Ali returns to football after a gap of one year

Anwar Ali was diagnosed with a congenital heart condition at the beginning of the 2019-20 season. His condition made it unsafe for him to play the sport.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Mumbai City FC worked in tandem to treat Anwar Ali. Anwar Ali went to France for treatment at the end of 2019. After months of treatment and diagnosis, Anwar Ali is has now been deemed fit to play the sport.

Sportskeeda got access to the Medical Reports pertaining to Anwar Ali. The report said,' Anwar Ali seems totally physically fit, He is doing all routine strenous activities. His echo shows apical atrophy which needs to be followed actively. He can continue his activities as he has no pressure gradient and he is asymptomatic'.

Anwar Ali begun his youth career with the Minerva Academy Football Club Academy teams. Anwar Ali represented India in the U-17 FIFA World Cup 2017. He was one of the top performers in the tournament and was slated to be a long-term permanent solution for Indian Football Team in central defence.

Anwar signed his first professional contract with his youth side Minerva Punjab in the 2017-18 season. Ali played a season in the I-League on loan for the AIFF developmental team Indian Arrows.

After 19 resolute impressive games, Ali penned his first big contract with Indian Super League (ISL) side Mumbai City FC in 2018, for a transfer fee of ₹Rs. 30 Lakh. His contract with the Islanders ended in the 2020-21 Indian football season.

However, after his treatment in France, Mumbai City terminated the contract with Ali on mutual and medical grounds. Mohammedan SC roped the young defender for a season. Ali will play the I-League 2nd Division qualifiers for the Black Panthers and also the I-League 2020-21, if the Kolkata Giants qualify for it.

A team of doctors supervised Ali's condition of the last one year before declaring him fit to play. Ali is confident that he will be fine and is ready to get back into Indian Football.

Mohammedan SC have roped in a number of Indian footballers like Himanshu Jhangra, Sena Fanai, Dawngliana, Samuel Shadap, Suraj Rawat and Moinuddin Khan for the upcoming I-League 2nd Division qualifiers. The Black Panthers have increased their team budget and are looking to qualify for the I-League, after being relegated in the 2013-14 season.