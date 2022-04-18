NEROCA vs Mohammedan SC: Who will win today's I-League match?

NEROCA FC will take on Mohammedan SC in the 74th match of the I-League 2021-22 on Monday at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.

NEROCA FC are placed sixth in the I-League standings with 17 points from 11 encounters. They have four wins and five draws to their name from the ongoing edition of the I-League, while the remaining two games ended in losses.

Meanwhile, Mohammedan SC are placed second in the points table with 25 points from as many games as their opponents. They have eight victories and a draw so far this season. The Black Panthers have a couple of losses in the the I-League 2021-22.

The Kolkata-based club squared off against Real Kashmir FC in their previous outing. Mohammedan SC striker Anđelo Rudović scored a goal in the 12th minute to give his side the lead at the end of the first half. Real Kashmir FC defender Lalchhawnkima found the net during the 56th minute to level the score at 1-1.

However, S. K. Faiaz struck twice during the second half to guide Mohammedan SC to a 3-1 victory.

NEROCA FC, on the other hand, drew their previous encounter 1-1 against Rajasthan FC.

NEROCA vs Mohammedan SC: Head-to-head

Both sides have met each other a couple of times thus far, with Mohammedan SC winning one encounter. Their remaining encounter ended in a draw, while NEROCA FC failed to register a single victory.

Matches Played: 2

NEROCA FC: 0

Mohammedan SC: 1

Draw: 1

NEROCA vs Mohammedan SC: Team News

Davis Jelvas Kamanga will miss the upcoming I-League encounter against Mohammedan SC. The Zimbabwean midfielder has been suspended.

NEROCA vs Mohammedan SC: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook

NEROCA vs Mohammedan SC: Prediction

Prediction: NEROCA FC 1 - 2 Mohammedan SC

Edited by Diptanil Roy