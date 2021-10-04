I-League Qualifiers 2021: Preview, fixtures, match timings, telecast and more

The I-League Qualifiers 2021 is all set to commence on October 4 in Bangalore. Matches will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 11 teams will compete in the competition. The teams competing in the I-League Qualifiers 2021 are FC Bengaluru United, Kerala United FC, ARA FC, Delhi FC, Rajasthan United FC, Madan Maharaj FC, Ryntih FC, Kenkre FC and Corbett FC.

Initially, 12 teams were supposed to be a part of the qualifiers, but AIFF decided to disqualify Hyderya Sports FC after they submitted fake bank guarantee documents.

I-League Qualifiers 2021 League Format

The tournament will take place in a league-cum-knockout format, with 11 teams drawn across two groups. Every team will play its opponent once in the group stage.

Group A: FC Bengaluru United, Rajasthan United FC, Madan Maharaj FC, Ryntih FC

Group B: Kerala United FC, ARA FC, Delhi FC, Kenkre FC and Corbett FC.

The top two teams from each Group will qualify for the semis and the winner of the semis will fight for the spot in the upcoming edition of the I-league.

I-League Qualifiers 2021: Full schedule & match timings

October 4: Rajasthan United vs Ryntih SC, 3.45 PM

October 5: Kerala United vs Kenkre Sports, 12.30 PM

October 5: Corbett FC vs ARA FC, 3.45 PM

October 6: Rajasthan United vs FC Bengaluru United, 3.45 PM

October 7: Delhi FC vs ARA FC, 12.30 PM

October 7: Kerala United vs Corbett FC, 3.45 PM

October 8: FC Bengaluru United vs Madan Maharaj FC, 3.45 PM

October 9: Corbett FC vs Delhi FC, 12.30 PM

October 9: ARA FC vs Kenkre Sports, 3.45 PM

October 11: Ryntih SC vs Madan Maharaj FC, 3.45 PM

October 12: Kenkre Sports vs Corbett FC, 12.30 PM

October 12: Delhi FC vs Kerala United, 3.45 PM

October 13: FC Bengaluru United vs Ryntih SC

October 13: Madan Maharaj FC vs Rajasthan United

October 14: ARA FC vs Kerala United

October 14: Kenkre Sports vs Delhi FC

Final Round:

October 18: B2 vs A1, BFS, 12.30 PM

October 18: B1 vs A2, BFS, 3.45 PM

October 20: B1 vs B2, BFS, 12.30 PM

October 20: A1 vs A2, BFS, 3.45 PM

October 23: A2 vs B2

October 23: B1 vs A1

I-League Qualifiers 2021 Venue

The Bangalore Football Stadium will host all matches of the I-League Qualifiers 2021.

I-League Qualifiers 2021 Live Stream

I-League’s official Facebook page will live stream all matches of the I-League Qualifiers 2021. There will be no telecast of the competition.

