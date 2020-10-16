I-League Qualifiers: Bhawanipore FC vs Mohammedan Sporting Club - All you need to know

Bhawanipore FC are set to face Mohammedan Sporting Club in a 'virtual final' of the I-League qualifiers at the Kalyani Stadium on Friday.

The 'Fantastic Friday' in the I-League will start with a battle between the bottom two sides as ARA FC face Garwhal FC at 12:30 PM. This will be followed by a clash between the top two sides as a virtual final between Bhawanipore FC and Mohammedan Sporting Club is lined up for the blockbuster 4:30 PM game

Bhawanipore FC and Mohammedan Sporting Club are perched at the top of the table with 6 points each while Garwhal FC have been languishing at the bottom of the table after playing three matches and winning neither of them. ARA FC have 1 point from two matches while Bengaluru United FC have a win, a draw and a loss from their three matches.

Yan Law at a press conference (Photo: Twitter)

The favourites, Mohammedan Sporting Club, have bagged 6 points from 2 matches as they opened their league campaign with a narrow 1-0 win over the Delhi-based Garhwal FC, courtesy of an injury-time goal from Mumnmun Lugun. The Black Panthers followed it up with a convincing 4-1 win over ARA FC, courtesy of a brace from Abhishek Rijal and a goal apiece from Willis Plaza and SK Faiz.

Sankarlal Chakraborty: Manager of Bhawanipore FC (Photo:I-League)

Sankarlal Chakraborty has masterminded two wins in the tournament so far as Bhowanipore FC defeated FC Bengaluru United 2-0 on the opening day of the league, courtesy of goals from Pankaj Moula and Phillip Adjah. They also registered a 2-1 win over Delhi-based Garwhal FC in Round 2 of the five-leg round-robin tournament. In the second match, both Moula and Adjah scored a goal each to bag 3 points for their team.

Bhawanipore FC vs Mohammedan Sporting Club: All you need to know

Date: October 16, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM IST

Tournament: I-League Qualifiers 2020

Location: Kalyani Stadium, West Bengal

Bhawanipore FC vs Mohammedan Sporting Club: Probable line-ups

Bhawanipore FC (5-4-1): Shilton Paul (GK) (C), Monotosh Chakludar, Enjamul Hoque, Anup There's Raj, Arijit Bagui, Kinshuk Debnak, Yumnan Singh, Altamash Sayed, Subhankar Das, Pankaj Moula, Philip Adjah

Mohammedan Sporting Club (4-4-2): Priyant Singh (GK) (C), Samuel Shadap, Munmun Lugun, Sujit Sadhu, Kingsley Obumneme, Sk Faiz, Firoj Ali, Gani Nigam, Vanlalbia Chhangte, Abhishek Rijal, Willis Deon Plaza

Bhawanipore FC vs Mohammedan Sporting Club: Key players

Bhawanipore FC

Shilton Paul is arguably the best goalkeeper in the league and has an amazing defence protecting his goal. The defence is led by the talented Arijit Bagui along with the experienced Kingshuk Debnath.

Pankaj Moula and Philip Adjah, with 2 goals each, are currently at the top of the league's scoring charts and have the goalscoring burden of the team on their backs, with key player Ansumana Kromah injured.

Mohammedan Sporting Club

Conceding only one goal in two matches, the Mohammedan defence is led by the centre-back duo of Munmun Lugun and Sujit Sadhu.

Abhishek Rijal has been the leading goalscorer for Mohammedan so far with a brace against Ara FC. One goal apiece from SK Diaz and Willis Plaza in the last match should keep them on high confidence for the upcoming fixture. Firoj Ali will also be key in the middle of the park and will be hoping to initiate a few attacks as well.

Where to watch the crucial match

India- 1 Sports is broadcasting the whole tournament through their channel on satellite television. The matches will also be live-streamed on their Facebook page.

