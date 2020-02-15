I-League: Real Kashmir aim for fourth straight win in clash against Punjab

R eal Kashmir FC

I-League is set to witness another exciting encounter as two top north-Indian sides will clash in Ludhiana on Sunday.

Real Kashmir would be looking for their fourth consecutive victory in the I-League when they face Punjab FC in the crucial match.

A win for RKFC would take them level on points with second-placed Punjab.

“We are in good form and have been getting good results of late. We will be playing against a very good Punjab team. But our Away form is good so if we can work and play as hard as we have we can get the points. If we get a positive we can solidify our place in the top half of the League at the halfway mark”- said David Robertson, Coach

“We look forward to the match against Punjab. I am sure that the RKFC will go up the points ladder after tomorrow’s match”- said Sandeep Chatto, Co-Owner of Real Kashmir Football Club

The 'Snow Leopards' have 15 points from nine matches, three less than Punjab who have played three more games.

Mohun Bagan lead the standings with 26 points from 11 matches.

RKFC are on a hot streak of form, winning 2-0 against Indian Arrows and Aizawl and beating Gokulam Kerala 1-0 in their last encounter.

Centre back Mason Robertson played a crucial role in team’s victories, scoring goals in each of the three matches.

He together, with Gnohere Krizo and Kaullum Higginbotham, have been the driving force of RKFC’s forward line.

Kashmir have bolstered their attack with the arrival of forwards Robin Singh and Lalhmangaihsanga Ralte on loan from Indian Super League (ISL) sides.

Punjab come into the match on the back of a 1-1 draw with East Bengal after suffering a 0-1 defeat to league leaders Mohun Bagan.

Their star striker, Asier Dipanda Dicka, is the league’s leading scorer with eight goals.