I-League: Real Kashmir FC too good for Aizawl

Real Kashmir in action against Aizawl

A goal on either side of halftime helped Real Kashmir FC beat former champions Aizawl FC in a crucial I-League clash on Saturday.

Kallum Higginbotham opened the scoring for the visitors in the 17th minute. Mason Roberston completed the scoreline in the 82nd minute.

It was RKFC's second win on the trot, which moved them to the fifth spot in the standings with 12 points from eight matches.

RKFC Co-Founder Sandeep Chatto said, “It has been an emphatic win and now we are at the fifth position. I am sure that in the coming matches we will reach among the first three. The team is jumping back with two wins and two upsets and a draw in the last five matches. Now I am sure that the team and coach have reworked their strategy for bringing out the real magic of real Kashmir".

Aizawl were condemned to their straight defeat, which leaves them 10th in the points table with only 8 points from nine games.The home side have now gone winless in six consecutive matches.

RKFC were more dominant side right from the kickoff and they went deservedly ahead through Higginbotham's classic finish.

The Englishman received a pass from Robertson and unleashed a right-footed shot from the centre of the box which crashed into the bottom left corner. RKFC kept a tight hold over the proceedings and went in to the break leading by a goal.

They maintained their ascendancy after the break and coach Dave Roberston introduced Gnohere Krizo in place of Higginbotham in the 68th minute to add more muscle to their attack.

The move paid off as Krizo assisted Roberston during the second goal. It was Krizo's pass that Robertson controlled and converted from the centre of the box to secure all three points for the 'Snow Leopards'.