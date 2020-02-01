I-League: Real Kashmir ready for Aizawl challenge

RKFC v ARW (PC: RKFC Twitter)

Real Kashmir would be looking to continue the winning momentum when former champions Aizawl FC host them in a crucial I-League clash in Aizwal today.

It will be the visiting team's third of their six consecutive games on the road. RKFC come into the match on the back of a comfortable 2-0 victory over Indian Arrows away at Goa.

The win helped them jump to the seventh spot in the standings with nine points from seven games, a point above Aizawl, who have played a game more.

The hosts are at the 10th spot, just above Arrows. Aizawl were beaten 1-2 by TRAU in their previous match and are winless in five matches.

RKFC have won twice and drawn once in their last five matches. Both teams have struggled to maintain consistency this season, which have pegged them back at the bottom half of the standings.

The 'Snow Leopards' have looked towards their foreigners Mason Robertson, Gnohore Krizo for goals. RKFC coach Dave Roberston would hope these midfield duo continue their impressive form at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.

Aizawl coach Stanley Rozario would hope their new signing Argentine Matias Veron forms an effective goal scoring partnership with Justice Morgan and Abdoulaye Kanoute upfront.