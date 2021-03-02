"I can play at any position my coach asks me to" - Alberto Noguera

FC Goa are renowned for their exemplary scouting network. The Gaurs have qualified for the playoffs for the fourth time in a row and the sixth time in total since the inaugural Indian Super League (ISL) season.

FC Goa lost several key players before the start of the season. But instead of crying over spilt milk, they signed the likes of Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortiz, Alberto Noguera, and Ivan Gonzalez from Spain to replace the departed stars.

Alberto Noguera, who has been sensational for FC Goa, is one of the key reasons behind the club qualifying for the playoffs. The central midfielder has eight assists to his name this season - the highest in the division.

Noguera interacted with the media over a virtual round-table and talked about his experience at FC Goa, his plans for the season and AFC Champions League aspirations.

Noguera began by talking about the difficulties of staying inside a bio-bubble for months.

"It's not a normal situation and the experience has been stressful. It is hard to stay in a bubble. However, I try not to think too much about it and focus on our game. We indulge in some non-football team activities to keep ourselves occupied and stress-free," Noguera said.

The likes of Saviour Gama, Princeton Rebello, Sanson Pereira, Leander D'Cunha, Sarineo Fernandes, Phrangki Buam, and Makan Chothe in the FC Goa squad have impressed Noguera.

''There are lots of young Indians in my team and all of them are excellent. They are all capable of playing for the national team. They need to continue training every day and the future is indeed bright for them,'' Noguera added.

The Spaniard went on to talk about the absence of fans in stadiums:

''It has been tough to play in an empty stadium. Fans are a big part of the game and they are needed. I hope the situation changes soon, and we get to see the fans at the stands in the next season.''

FC Goa are grouped with Al-Rayyan and Persepolis in the AFC Champions League. The Gaurs will be the first Indian club to feature in the premium continental competition.

"The AFC Champions League will be very important. We will not only represent FC Goa in Asia, but also the league and the country. We will give our 100% in the competition and are hopeful of getting some good results," Noguera added.

Alberto Noguera stated that he is open to playing in any position for FC Goa. In this regard, he said:

''I can play at any position my coach asks me to. It is also the coach's decision. I may prefer to play as a number 10 in the pitch but it is absolutely okay to play in another position for the team.''

The overwhelming presence of Spanish players and support staff at FC Goa has certainly made life easier for Noguera in India.

''I did know some of my teammates before arriving in India. It does make it easier to adjust and settle down in the team when you have familiar faces. The presence of mostly Spanish players in the squad has also made it easier for the team to implement a certain playing system,'' the Spaniard insisted.

Despite managing to win just two of their last nine ISL outings, FC Goa have managed to qualify for the playoffs. Speaking on his side's lack of wins, he said:

''We may have drawn a number of games in the league stage but the most important thing was that we did not lose matches. We are unbeaten for 13 games now and are happy with out performance. We intend to not lose anymore games in the remainder of the season.''

Alberto Noguera in training.

Alberto Noguera played two games under Diego Simeone in La Liga for Atletico Madrid in the 2011-12 season.

''Diego Simeone is an energetic guy. It was an honor to play in La Liga under him at Atletico Madrid. It was the happiest moment of my life," he added.

When asked about FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando, Noguera was all praise for his compatriot.

''Juan Ferrando is a great coach and has the same energy as Simeone. Ferrando will be very successful in his next few years as a coach,'' Alberto Noguera explained.

The media interaction ended with the Spaniard speaking on refereeing standards during the current ISL season.

''I don't want to talk much about the referees. They do try their best, just like players, they do make mistakes. I am hopeful they will be better as the league matures,'' Noguera concluded.