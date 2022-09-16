"I wanted a new challenge"- Mumbai City FC midfielder Vinit Rai on joining the Islanders despite being a first-team regular at Odisha FC

24-year old Vinit Rai is currently plying his trade with Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Mumbai City FC, whom he joined on a season-long loan ahead of the 2022-23 season. The central midfielder was part of Odisha FC before.

Rai was a regular at Odisha FC, playing in the center of midfield. He was initially sent on loan to Mumbai City FC last season during the January transfer window. The midfielder decided to stay on at Mumbai to develop his game alongside the likes of Ahmed Jahouh and Alberto Noguera.

In an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda, Vinit Rai opened up about his decision to move to Mumbai City FC and how Des Buckingham is helping him improve.

The central midfielder shed light on the team's aspirations for the upcoming edition of the ISL and his experience of playing with Jahouh.

Here are excerpts from Sportskeeda's exclusive interaction with Vinit Rai.

Q. Mumbai City FC are known to utilize a double pivot in midfield, with Ahmed Jahouh playing a key role in the system. As a player and a teammate, how much influence does he have on you?

Vinit: I have been following Jahouh since he joined the ISL. He is like my idol and I am so lucky and blessed to be on the same team, watch him train every day and hear what he says at training.

I look up to him whenever he is on the pitch and I try to learn a lot from him. The way he keeps calm and composed and the way he plays, I try to implement those things in training and during matches. He is like an idol to me in this league.

Q. You were a key member of the Odisha FC squad but you chose to move to Mumbai City FC. What factors influenced your decision in this case? Will we be seeing you back with your former club in the future?

Vinit: Yes, I was a key member of the Odisha side, but I wanted a new challenge and Mumbai City FC are one of the top clubs in the country. There is so much competition in my spot at the Islanders, I have to fight to get my place in the team.

And that will make me a better player, there will not be a single day where I will be low in concentration or intensity.

I have to bring my best game to the table every day in every training session. The real competition is with me to improve my game and always try to be the best in the game whenever I get a chance. I am really looking forward to the upcoming challenges this season and I am loving it.

Q. Almost every side in the ISL have made some significant additions to their setup ahead of the forthcoming season. What are your expectations from the season ahead and how do you see yourself fit into your club’s strategy for the 2022-23 campaign?

Vinit: All the clubs are trying to strengthen their teams. At the moment, our team has brought in some great players, so I am really looking forward to this season. And regards to my spot on the team, that is really in the coach’s hands and my job is to be the best player I can be at all times.

Whenever I get the chance to play in matches, I should be able to follow the instructions and help my team win games and titles.

Q. Aside from your current teammates, which players have you found interesting on the Indian football circuit? What about them amazes you the most?

Vinit: I really look up to Anirudh Thapa who treats me like his brother. We have played together in the U-17s and through the ranks. We are very good friends and we play in the same position, so whenever he is playing, I watch and try to pick up on what he is doing so that I can use the same in my game, or at least try to.

I think the way he stays calm and composed and his work rate are also really admirable. I look up to him and try to learn from him.

Q. The 2021-22 season wasn’t the best for Mumbai City FC even though the side made a huge impact in the AFC Champions League. How do you look back on the season and what are the key areas you feel can be looked at and worked upon?

Vinit: The last season wasn’t the season that we wanted, we were competing for the playoffs and the trophy but unfortunately, we could not progress to the knockouts and ahead. This is how football and life is, you can’t expect the same thing every year and you have to be focussed every time, every game, and life will surprise you.

I do know that in the coming season we will work hard in every training session and every game so that we can win matches and eventually be in the ISL playoffs and finals.

I am very glad that I was a part of the MCFC family in the AFC Champions League, where we made history and won games. The important thing was that we played well and were confident. We could have earned some more points, but we could not this time, I think we are all proud of what we were able to achieve though.

Q. What is your experience of working with Des Buckingham? As a head coach, how has he impacted your development as a footballer and as a person?

Vinit: Coach Des Buckingham is a really nice coach and person. Our assistant coaches (Hiroshi Miyazawa and Anthony Fernandes) are also very helpful and nice during the training sessions. The three of them really help me a lot in every training session, and if I make a mistake they instantly try to give me solutions and encourage me when I do well.

I think it is very important for a player to know what he is doing right and what he is doing wrong.

Ever since I have joined MCFC, I can feel changes in my approach to matches and I can feel the changes in my playing style also. I am learning a lot under coach Des Buckingham and the assistant coaches.

I am looking forward to continuing to learn so that I can hone my skills even further. It's only going to help me grow as a player, and if I can keep growing, it will help me and the team do well and win more games. I am really enjoying my football under the coach.

Q. Who are the footballers who have made an impact on you and have been a point of reference for your own game?

Vinit: I have been following Toni Kroos for many years. He plays at the highest level. Even though I can’t watch the live games because of the late hour when it is shown, I do go to YouTube and check the highlights and look out for Kroos and follow him closely. I like to follow his calm and composed ways and the impressive passing range that he has. I admire his long passes a lot and I follow him a lot.

