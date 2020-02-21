I was initially very nervous about playing in midfield, says Chennaiyin FC's Edwin Vanspaul | ISL 2019-20 (Exclusive)

Edwin Vanspaul's move to midfield has taken Chennaiyin's play a notch higher [Image credits: ISL]

When Chennaiyin FC took on NorthEast United on 16th January, they did so with a slight tweak in their on-field setup. Edwin Vanspaul, who had hitherto played at right-back, had been moved to central midfield to partner Anirudh Thapa, a move necessitated by the suspension of Germanpreet Singh. Chennaiyin coach Owen Coyle then deployed Laldinliana Renthlei at right-back to cover Edwin’s vacated spot.

The first 30 minutes of that game against NorthEast United, Chennaiyin played some of the finest football seen this season, running rings around their opponents, with their defence repeatedly breached with wave after wave of Chennaiyin attack.

Controlling the middle of the park and initiating most of it was that new-look dynamic midfield pairing of Edwin and Thapa. It is a move that since then has become a permanent fixture as Edwin’s consistently chart-topping performances have made it the pairing of choice for Coyle.

Since Edwin’s move to midfield Chennaiyin are unbeaten (4 wins, 1 draw) and have scored 15 goals. Sportskeeda caught up with Edwin for an exclusive chat.

“Very happy, winning is always a special feeling. It’s a big boost for the team, for the fans,” says Edwin, whose team now sit on the cusp of sealing a place in the playoffs with a crunch match to come against Mumbai City FC on Friday night.

Victory will see them complete a remarkable and almost improbable comeback with the team having been written off by many before Coyle’s installation as the new coach midway through the season.

'I had cramps all over'

Edwin, who won the I-League last season with Chennai City FC, has seen his stock rise with his football smarts, in particular, catching the attention of everyone watching Chennaiyin’s games.

“Playing midfield was tough. Having played in that position before in local leagues, I thought I could manage, but after playing that game I realized how tough it is to play that position. I must salute guys like Thapa, German and Ganesh who play in that position. It takes a lot out of you physically, the technique is very important.”

While he impressed in that game against NorthEast, he was also spent by the end of it.

“You must have seen it, at the end of the game I was spent. I developed cramps all the way from the neck down. The regular midfielders know which balls to chase, which ones to ignore. I guess I was a little all over the place and went for everything.”

'Never thought would happen on this big stage'

But Edwin has grown into it with each passing game and has been stellar for Chennaiyin in that midfield role, both defensively and in attack. His composure on the ball has been striking. He rarely makes agricultural tackles, but with a nudge here and with smart positioning, he has been able to read plays and intercept passes. Not only has he combined well with Thapa, but also the two full-backs, Jerry Lalrinzuala and Dinliana, who he brings into play constantly when in possession of the ball.

Coyle has often praised Edwin’s passing ability and football IQ, citing those traits as the reason behind Edwin’s success in his new role. The player meanwhile says he owes his success all to Coyle.

Edwin credits coach Owen Coyle for instilling the belief in him [Image credits: ISL]

“I have played central midfield for Chennai City in my second season there. In local leagues have done it, for Chennai City and Indian Bank. But there isn’t that much pressure there. You can pick the ball and pass it around comfortably. We don’t have to defend much. But this is a big stage and I never thought it would happen. It’s all due to the belief of the coach, probably my contribution in it is just a third.”

He reveals that while he brought up his previous midfield experiences in a jovial manner, Coyle took him up on it and decided to give him the role for real in the game.

“What he came and told me is not to worry, to get the ball and distribute it. I was initially very nervous. During lunch the previous day, he called me and asked me why I was so scared. He told me that I was playing in midfield, and nothing can change that. He said to have confidence in myself and that he trusts me. He just asked me to play naturally and that we would evaluate the results later. It’s all his push and encouragement.”

Taking the game to their opponents

He talks about how Coyle has stressed to his players about not backing down and taking it to their opponents.

“His philosophy is that we take the game to the opposition. That’s the kind of mindset that he wants us to have. If we keep playing in our half, we will definitely not get the results. ‘You want it, go take it' is his mentality. Go forward, make the chance happen.’”

Coyle according to Edwin is very motivational, but at the same time someone who maintains the need for a footballer to keep his/her feet firmly on the ground.

“He is very motivational in the way he speaks. But at the same time, he emphasizes that we keep our feet on the ground. That a footballer’s life is anything but stable, one day we’ll be at the top and the next day we could be at the bottom.”

As they sit just one win away from the playoffs, Edwin believes his team’s ability to take one match at a time has helped put them in this position.

“The coach has always told us to not look at the race for the playoffs, but just to look at the next game. To first think about winning that, then the next match and then the next. And that at the end of it, we will look up at the table and see where we are.”

Come Friday night, Chennaiyin and Edwin will be able to look up at the table and find out whether this remarkable comeback is alive and well or has fallen just short.