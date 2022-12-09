NorthEast United FC is the team representing the eighth North Eastern states. The side represents an area that is recognized as India's football factory, but their performance in the Indian Super League has failed to do justice to the region.

The Highlanders have only managed to reach the playoffs only twice and have not yet played in the ISL finals.

The John Abraham-owned franchise had the worst start ever by any side in the Indian Super League. They have lost eight consecutive games and have failed to register a single point this season.

NorthEast United FC management, keeping up with their tradition of changing coaches, have parted ways with their Israeli head coach Marco Balbul and have appointed Italian Vincenzo Alberto Annese. Vicenzo is no stranger to Indian football, having won the I-League twice with Gokulam Kerala.

The Highlanders haven't played bad football this season but results have not gone their way.

After parting ways with the side, Marco Balbul sat down with Sportskeeda for an exclusive interview regarding his time with the Highlanders.

Below are excerpts from the interview:

Q: How did the decision to leave the side suddenly happen? Was it something that was always in the back of your mind?

Marco: Well, I spoke with the owners regarding the team's performance and well, everyone agreed that the results have been poor. That is when they decided to replace me. I just wish they had a little bit more patience in the process and vision that we had at the start of the season.

Q: What is the vision that you had in mind during the start of the season?

Marco: See, I arrived late and I knew the situation that we were in. It is a young squad with players who don't have ample experience in this league. We had a vision of giving these players time to grow and adapt to a system of good football. Without time and patience, getting those results is not possible. We were probably the only side playing with an Indian striker who is 18 years old.

Q: NorthEast United FC have a history of changing coaches and have yet to achieve the desired results. Do you feel the owners lack the effort and knowledge of owning a football team at this level?

Marco: No! No! Absolutely not. They have given a lot of effort and time to this team. They have also invested a lot of money. This season we tried to build a young side with the likes of Pragyan and also players who didn't have much experience in this league like Emil and Jithin. To get results with these players, you need more time. They are talented but you have to give them more time.

Even in tough times, you need to have patience.

Q: Was there any difference in your thought process with that of the owners?

Marco: Well, I knew everything when I came. I came in late mid to late August when I should have been here in June or July but that didn't happen due to a lot of circumstances. We had the foreigners come very late which hampered our preparations.

I had the January transfer in mind to sign some quality players who could make a difference. I like attacking football. For me, it is not football if it is not attacking football with good pressing.

I had a longer-term approach and aim in mind. If I had known that the targets would have to be met in the short term then maybe I would have terminated my contract four weeks back.

Q: There is a lot of talk about the amount of spending power that NorthEast United FC have. Do you think that has hampered them this season?

Marco: Well yeah, money is an important factor. You see Manchester City, they are ruling in the EPL. There are many more examples regarding this.

On the other hand, many sides do well without that much money. To do well without money, you have to have a strong structure and facilities to promote young players and let them grow. Patience is also key for small sides without money. You need to ensure the correct motivation is there.

The strategy NorthEast United FC had to bring in young players and players from the I-League was good, but for that to work you need to have patience and have to trust the process.

Q: This philosophy of NorthEast United FC is not working for them. Do you feel this constant change in coaches is hampering them?

Marco: This is a very good philosophy, but for this, to work, they need to build a strong foundation, improve the facilities more and give the coach any coach a proper period of say two years. This would give the manager confidence and also bring consistency.

Marco praised the young players present in NEUFC (image courtesy: ISL Media)

Q: After your assistant coach and physical trainer were sacked, did you somewhat feel that you were next?

Marco: No, to be honest. I always had support from the owners and they helped me a lot. I agree, the results have been very poor. I only wish they had more patience.

To add, there are reasons for the poor performances we have had this season.

NorthEast United FC @NEUtdFC



The Club would like to wish him the best for his future endeavours.



#NEUFC #StrongerAsOne #8States1United NorthEast United Football Club have parted ways with Head Coach Marco Balbul.The Club would like to wish him the best for his future endeavours. NorthEast United Football Club have parted ways with Head Coach Marco Balbul.The Club would like to wish him the best for his future endeavours.#NEUFC #StrongerAsOne #8States1United https://t.co/W8NIqFwKEc

Q: Could you shed some light on the reasons that hampered your side's performance?

Marco: First of all, it was during our preparation. Most of our important players arrived late and had very little time to practice before the start of the season.

Next, we just couldn't score goals. Matt is just a finisher, he needs someone to supply him with those balls. Even in training, we were failing to score goals. Slyvester was supposed to be the player that should have turned the side around. He was to be the player that could have created those chances for the strikers and also score.

So his leaving the team impacted the team in a bad way, because without scoring goals you cannot win a football game. Sly leaving is probably the most significant factor in our poor performance because most of our plans revolved around him.

Balbul stressed on the importance of consistency (Image courtesy: NEUFC Media)

Q: Slyvester made some claims about the residential facilities provided to him and the players. What do you have to say about that?

Marco: Look at where we are right now in having coffee (Radisson Blu Hotel) what do you think this is a poor facility? This is a world-class facility. You see, we have players from Australia, Europe, and England, none of them have complaints about the residential facilities.

It was probably a subjective decision for him. I personally think the actual reason for him leaving is something else rather than the residential facilities.

I complained about the patience that the owners have, but not about the living conditions.

Q: What are your views about the overall environment present in the club?

Marco: The environment present at the club is very good. I found some very good people around me, and the atmosphere in the dressing room was good. The players were dedicated and gave their everything. The owners tried their best to improve everything.

The team needs to bring in at least two quality players if they want to change their results.

The club has good fans, and I hope the fans keep supporting them during bad times and good times.

Q: Getting quality Indian players is going to be difficult for NorthEast United FC with the amount of spending power they have. Will that hamper them?

Marco: No see, we spoke about that, about a model that sides with less budget follow. You have to bring in young players and give them time to progress and grow. Patience is the key. It's not magic.

Q: ISL is set to introduce relegation within a few years, and the general belief is such that if NorthEast United are relegated they will stop running the team. What are your views on that?

Marco: See, one needs to be mentally strong. Manchester United have been doing poorly for the past ten years. Now you have Barcelona who are having a poor period. The correct thing to do is to stay focused on your philosophy, be strong and have patience. You also need to build proper facilities and have a good staff or people around the club along with a good structure. Good times will come sooner than later.

Q: What would your advice for the owners of NorthEast United FC be?

Marco: Well, I’ve already spoken to him and I kept saying the same thing every week, for this season they need to bring in at least two to three quality players.

For long-term trust in a coach for a longer duration, give the coach the time and space to develop the team. This is the only way there is no other way. Give the coach at least two years.

Also, retain your talented young players for at least three years.

Q Any advice for the new coach?

Marco: He is a good coach and an experienced coach. He knows what to do and he probably watched all our eighth games.

Q: Which side do you think is the frontrunner to win the league?

Marco: (Laughs!) Aa this is a good question. I like three teams Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC and ATK. I think one of them will be the champion.

Q: Which Indian players have impressed you?

Marco: The wingers of Hyderabad FC (Md Yasir and Halicharan) and Mumbai City FC (Bipin and Chhangte) are really good.

Q: NorthEast United FC represent the region which is known as the football factory, but they still don't have an academy. What is your view regarding this?

Marco: Having an academy is always better, but if you don't have the resources to run an academy, you can always invest to improve your facilities and give younger players more time to progress.

Q: Which department let you down the most?

Marco: Well see, yes, the strikers. But it is not just the strikers. We have conceded around 2.3 goals per game. So there were issues across the pitch. But the biggest issue was scoring goals. I saw it every day in training. We were just unable to score goals.

If I had the money then I would invest it in improving the forward line.

Q: Your time with NorthEast United FC was something far from rosy. Would you be open to working in India again?

Marco: Ever since I landed in India, I have only come across fantastic people. When I was in England, I didn't have anyone to pick me up from the airport or show me my apartment. Here I found help and warmth in every corner. Even football is developing. The overall India experience has been good.

I thank John and Priya for giving me the opportunity to come and work in India and the ISL.

Q: Were you consulted when the summer signings were done by NorthEast United?

Marco: When I joined almost 80-90% of the team was already ready. I was OK with it and ready for the challenge. What I had in mind is when you are building a new team with young players, you have to give it more time. That is why I wanted to bring some quality to the side in January.

Q: What are your views about ISL?

Marco: It is a growing league and has immense potential. I like the way they maintain the brand. The only complaint I have is the quality of the referees.

Q: Any complaints with the facilities at NorthEast United FC?

Marco: They should try to improve the training ground quality and training facilities.

