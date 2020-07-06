Iain Hume believes Blue Tigers need to imbibe the style of ISL clubs

Iain Hume felt that the national team needed to adopt the style of play seen in the league for uniformity.

The striker also revealed how he landed a contract in the ISL.

Iain Hume, who played in India for five years, has urged the Indian national team to imbibe the style of play of the majority of the Indian Super League clubs to succeed in the future.

In an exclusive chat with Indranil Basu of Sportskeeda, he felt that India must create its own brand of football to prosper in big tournaments.

"India do have good players, but they are some affecting factors too. Almost all the top-division football clubs in Spain and Germany play the same brand of football. This helps the players to gel easily and the national coaches don't have to waste time experimenting (with) different formations.

On the other hand, England struggle in the grand stages because the top seven sides in the Premier League play a different brand of football. Manager Southgate also doesn't follow the same philosophy. Hence, as a nation, it's important to form your own way of playing." he said.

The 36-year-old played for ATK, Kerala Blasters, and Pune City since the start of the Indian Super League in 2014. He is one of the finest foreigners to have graced the league after representing clubs like Leicester City, Tranmere Rovers, and Bristol City in England.

Iain Hume also reveals that he joined the Indian Super League because of a third person working in Canada. The striker invited that individual to his house, and the ex-Kerala Blasters striker was about to be interviewed about Leicester City's promotion to the Premier League in 2014 before the talks about the formation of a new league suddenly broke out.

"After a hour of conversation about Leicester City's league victory, he spoke about the formation of a new Indian league. Since I was only aware of Bhaichung Bhutia from Indian football, a thorough research helped me. Having played for the Canadian national team and the Championship in England, it only benefited me. Later, I rang up to Reliance and IMG, who eased me into the league." Iain Hume added.

Iain Hume is one of the fan favourites in the Southern territory of India. Having played in front of the passionate supporters in Kerala, the 36-year-old felt he couldn't have done anything better in India.

"After the league set me up with Kerala, it went all right. My game play matched with the club's philosophy, and to play in front of those passionate supporters was very satisfying," Iain Hume said.