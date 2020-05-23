Mehraj Uddin Wadoo's social media post

Former Indian football team stalwart Mehraj Uddin Wadoo was rushing to see his ill mother on Saturday morning but was stopped by a police officer in Srinagar. According to the 36-year old, the police offer abused him and said "If your mother is dying, let her die.'

India has been in lockdown since March 25 to battle COVID-19, which has spread across the world and has been cited as a fatal pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

Citizens are required to procure passes from the government regarding medical emergencies, if they want to leave their homes although relaxations are being given now in certain parts of the country regarding this matter.

Former Indian football team star and the current Hyderabad FC assistant coach Mehraj Uddin Wadoo received a call regarding the critical condition of his ill mother on Saturday morning.

Naturally, the ISL winner rushed to see his mother but was stopped by a police officer who took him in custody not even allowing him to make a call to check on his mother.

According to the former defender, he was told by the police offer, "If your mother is dying, let her die."

This morning received a call abut my mother’s illness. Heard she is very critical . I rushed to see her but was stopped at the budshah chowk bridge and taken to d police custody. Spoke to the police officer Incharge but was what he did and Said was shocking. — Mehraj Uddin Wadoo (@mehrajwadoo) May 23, 2020

If ur mother is dieing let her die. These were the words from the officer Incharge there . Yes to 100% correct why would you care ? But, what abut that constable who started abusing me without any reason? They took my car and my phone. I was not allowed to use my phone for 2hrs. — Mehraj Uddin Wadoo (@mehrajwadoo) May 23, 2020

Later, Mehraj Uddin Wadoo was released and allowed to make the phone call. But, the former footballer was evidently not happy about the whole incident and took to social media.

He tagged the Jammu and Kashmir police twitter handle and former IPS officer K Vijay Kumar citing that people who have served the country and the state are now being treated like animals.

He has also questioned authorities on how could he have gone to apply for the pass, when it was a medical emergency.

Finally they did let me make a phone call and I was released. @JmuKmrPolice police have respect to the people like us who have contributed to the state and country for many many years. Some of ur officers are treating people like animals .@ndtv @KVijayKumarIPS @listenshahid — Mehraj Uddin Wadoo (@mehrajwadoo) May 23, 2020

Mehraj Uddin Wadoo has been released by the police and hopefully the states will be giving more relaxations now, especially regarding medical emergencies.