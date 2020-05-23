'If your mother is dying, let her die': Cop tells former Indian football team star
- Former Indian football team star Mehraj was mistreated by police officials in J&K while rushing for a medical emergency.
- The Police officer went onto arrest the ISL winner for rushing to his mother's aid.
Former Indian football team stalwart Mehraj Uddin Wadoo was rushing to see his ill mother on Saturday morning but was stopped by a police officer in Srinagar. According to the 36-year old, the police offer abused him and said "If your mother is dying, let her die.'
India has been in lockdown since March 25 to battle COVID-19, which has spread across the world and has been cited as a fatal pandemic by the World Health Organisation.
Citizens are required to procure passes from the government regarding medical emergencies, if they want to leave their homes although relaxations are being given now in certain parts of the country regarding this matter.
Indian football stalwart Mehraj Uddin laments police apathy
Former Indian football team star and the current Hyderabad FC assistant coach Mehraj Uddin Wadoo received a call regarding the critical condition of his ill mother on Saturday morning.
Naturally, the ISL winner rushed to see his mother but was stopped by a police officer who took him in custody not even allowing him to make a call to check on his mother.
According to the former defender, he was told by the police offer, "If your mother is dying, let her die."
Later, Mehraj Uddin Wadoo was released and allowed to make the phone call. But, the former footballer was evidently not happy about the whole incident and took to social media.
He tagged the Jammu and Kashmir police twitter handle and former IPS officer K Vijay Kumar citing that people who have served the country and the state are now being treated like animals.
He has also questioned authorities on how could he have gone to apply for the pass, when it was a medical emergency.
Mehraj Uddin Wadoo has been released by the police and hopefully the states will be giving more relaxations now, especially regarding medical emergencies.