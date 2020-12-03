The IFA Shield is all set to commence on December 6 in Kolkata. The matches will be played behind closed doors owing to the coronavirus pandemic.
AIFF announced that there will be no bio-bubble for this season's IFA Shield, although the players will have to undergo the required number of COVID-19 tests.
A total of 12 teams will take part in this event, comprising of four I-League teams and eight Calcutta Football League teams. The teams are Kidderpore SC, Kalighat MS, Mohammedan SC, Indian Arrows, Gokulam Kerala FC, Sudeva FC, Peerless SC, Aryan, Southern Samity, George Telegraph, United SC and BSS Sporting.
Unfortunately, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will not be a part of this year's edition. However, the organising committee has allowed senior teams to take part in this event. The last three years saw only U-19 teams play in the IFA Shield.
Previously, even foreign clubs were invited to play in the IFA Shield, but the organizers haven't done so this time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
IFA Shield 2020 League Format
The tournament will have a league-cum-knockout format, with a total of four groups. Each group will comprise of three teams with the top two from each group making it to the quarter-finals.
Every team will play its opponent once in the group stage. So, all teams will get to play two games each in the group stage.
Group A: Kalighat MS, Kidderpore SC, Mohammedan Sporting
Group B: Aryan FC, Sudeva Delhi FC, Peerless SC
Group C: Southern Samity, George Telegraph, Indian Arrows
Group D: Gokulam Kerala FC, United SC, BSS Sporting
IFA Shield 2020 Fixtures
December 6, Sunday (Matchday 1)
Kidderpore SC vs Mohammedan Sporting
Sudeva Delhi FC vs Peerless SC
Indian Arrows vs Southern Samity
United SC vs Gokulam Kerala FC
December 9, Wednesday (Matchday 2)
United SC vs BSS Sporting
Indian Arrows vs George Telegraph
Sudeva Delhi FC vs Aryan Club
Kidderpore SC vs Kalighat MS
December 12, Saturday (Matchday 3)
Mohammedan Sporting vs Kalighat MS
Gokulam Kerala FC vs BSS Sporting
Southern Samity vs George Telegraph
Peerless SC vs Aryan Club
*All matches begin at 5:30 PM IST!
IFA Shield 2020 Venue
The IFA Shield will take place at four different venues. The organizers are yet to decide the exact venues for this event.
IFA Shield 2020 Cash Prize
Winners - INR 3 lakh
Runner Up - INR 2 lakh
Best Coach & Best Player award will also be given during this edition of the IFA Shield. The awards will be named in honor of legendary players PK Banerjee and Chuni Goswami respectively.
IFA Shield 2020 Telecast
All matches will be telecasted live on Kolkata TV.