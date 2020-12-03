The IFA Shield is all set to commence on December 6 in Kolkata. The matches will be played behind closed doors owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

AIFF announced that there will be no bio-bubble for this season's IFA Shield, although the players will have to undergo the required number of COVID-19 tests.

A total of 12 teams will take part in this event, comprising of four I-League teams and eight Calcutta Football League teams. The teams are Kidderpore SC, Kalighat MS, Mohammedan SC, Indian Arrows, Gokulam Kerala FC, Sudeva FC, Peerless SC, Aryan, Southern Samity, George Telegraph, United SC and BSS Sporting.

Unfortunately, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will not be a part of this year's edition. However, the organising committee has allowed senior teams to take part in this event. The last three years saw only U-19 teams play in the IFA Shield.

Previously, even foreign clubs were invited to play in the IFA Shield, but the organizers haven't done so this time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

IFA Shield 2020 League Format

The tournament will have a league-cum-knockout format, with a total of four groups. Each group will comprise of three teams with the top two from each group making it to the quarter-finals.

Every team will play its opponent once in the group stage. So, all teams will get to play two games each in the group stage.

The Blackpanthers are ready to roar once again on the 123rd edition of the prestigious IFA Shield⚪️⚫️



ASHO KHELA HOBE 💪🏻⚽️🇮🇳🏆#JaanJaanMohammedan#BlackPanthers#IndianFootball#IFAShield pic.twitter.com/mWSW9lvRIP — Mohammedan SC (@MohammedanSC) November 23, 2020

Advertisement

Group A: Kalighat MS, Kidderpore SC, Mohammedan Sporting

Group B: Aryan FC, Sudeva Delhi FC, Peerless SC

Group C: Southern Samity, George Telegraph, Indian Arrows

Group D: Gokulam Kerala FC, United SC, BSS Sporting

IFA Shield 2020 Fixtures

December 6, Sunday (Matchday 1)

Kidderpore SC vs Mohammedan Sporting

Sudeva Delhi FC vs Peerless SC

Indian Arrows vs Southern Samity

United SC vs Gokulam Kerala FC

December 9, Wednesday (Matchday 2)

United SC vs BSS Sporting

Indian Arrows vs George Telegraph

Sudeva Delhi FC vs Aryan Club

Kidderpore SC vs Kalighat MS

December 12, Saturday (Matchday 3)

Mohammedan Sporting vs Kalighat MS

Gokulam Kerala FC vs BSS Sporting

Southern Samity vs George Telegraph

Peerless SC vs Aryan Club

*All matches begin at 5:30 PM IST!

IFA Shield 2020 Venue

The IFA Shield will take place at four different venues. The organizers are yet to decide the exact venues for this event.

IFA Shield 2020 Cash Prize

Winners - INR 3 lakh

Runner Up - INR 2 lakh

Best Coach & Best Player award will also be given during this edition of the IFA Shield. The awards will be named in honor of legendary players PK Banerjee and Chuni Goswami respectively.

Advertisement

IFA Shield 2020 Telecast

All matches will be telecasted live on Kolkata TV.