Igor Stimac's truth bomb was opportune but necessary for Indian football

Igor Stimac, in a reveal-all chat with journalists on Saturday, opened up about the vices plaguing the Indian footballing structure.

He spoke in detail on the concerningly short duration of the footballing season, the on-field struggles, the ones off-field (read the AIFF elections), and the step-motherly treatment dished out to football in India. But none of the troubles have magically cropped up in the past few days. These problems have halted the growth of the beautiful game in the country for years.

So why address them now? Stimac is deep into his current running contract, which expires on September 30 this year. If somehow magically the reformed federation decides to act on his grievances, the Croatian coach might not even be at the helm until then to cherish his desired changes. Yet again, then why now?

Well, later on during the video call, Stimac answered it himself:

"Throughout the last three years, we were not in a position to talk too much. It was better for us to concentrate on work."

Does that answer the queries? Well, it does partially or at least hints towards it. Stimac took over the reins of the Indian national team back in May 2019.

Initially, the 54-year-old looked perfectly in control of the task at hand. The Blue Tigers pulled off respectable performances and results against Asian heavyweights like Oman and Qatar. But as soon as the hopes started touching the roof, India, under Stimac, experienced an anti-climatic fall from grace.

Ahead of the final round of the 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers, the Croatian managed to lead India to only six wins in 25 matches. Rather quickly, he lost the backing of the fans. Sometimes due to his style of play, sometimes due to lack of consistency, but mostly it was down to the results.

Inherently, it's also easier in the footballing world to question the coach whenever the slightest inconvenience announces itself. Stimac had his shortcomings, and maybe still does, and there's no way anyone can write that off. But more often than not, he also appears to be the easiest target, the scapegoat to blame for a mess that's rooted deep into the veins of Indian football.

Stimac cannot be blamed for the country's first-tier league running for just five or six months. Nor can he be blamed for clubs delaying the release of players for the national camps, the lack of recovery days between matches, and the federation's tunnel vision.

But the former Hajduk Split boss couldn't go overboard with his well-directed criticisms of the officials before strengthening his own credentials. Stimac has done that over the last fortnight with his side's display in the Asian Cup Qualifiers. India won three games on the trot, topped their group and sealed a berth in the continental competition.

Fans flocked to the stadium in numbers. The scenes before and after the game were overflowing with emotions. The victories felt personal and, most importantly, historic. Although they shouldn't have, given qualification to the Asian Cup is the bare minimum the nation should do. But that's how low the bar has been set over the years. Seemingly, Stimac had somewhat won over the confidence of the fans with the performances.

Meanwhile, the All India Football Federation were fighting their own battles behind the scenes with a Supreme Court ruling sending the governing body into administration. A Committee of Administrators, led by Dr. S.Y. Quraishi, took over from the Praful Patel-led dispensation on an interim basis after the federation violated the National Sports Code.

Hence, the statements, the press conference, and the criticism of the federation were all opportune. Almost too carefully curated. But at the same time, it was necessary.

Obsession with tactics and style of play needs to be put on hold; focus on true footballing structure is what is needed

The problems that plague the country's footballing system won't be solved by the national team coach. It cannot be.

A disastrous reign under Dunga or Luiz Felipe Scolari didn't suddenly make Brazil a poor footballing nation. It might have held them back for a few years in regaining their glory, but the South American nation still continues to produce some of the finest footballing talents. That's because of the 100-year-old footballing system that's been placed in the country.

The obsession with tactics and style of play in India needs to be put on hold and, as Stimac pointed out, an overall revamp of the footballing structure is what is first needed. A coach can guide these developments, but unless the federation decides to act on them, he's deemed rather helpless. Stimac explained:

"To go higher as a national team, we need players who will compete every day at their best. We cannot have such a short league without enough clubs to compete. And we need to be quicker [about making these changes]."

For the new minds that will nurture the federation after the much-awaited elections, the message is loud and clear as promptness in taking the most basic decisions should be the need of the hour. Put a system in place and then we can move forward from there.

The truth bomb from Stimac, hence, was justified and called for. But with the threat of a FIFA ban already looming large over India, is it already too late for the action to make any difference?

