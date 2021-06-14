IND vs AFGH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for today’s World Cup Qualifiers Match – June 15th, 2021

India will lock horns with Afghanistan in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Tuesday.

The two sides squared off against each other in their previous World Cup Qualifiers fixture on November 14. Afghanistan's Zelfy Nazary found the net in stoppage time during the first half, giving his side the lead in the game. India's Seiminlen Doungel scored the equalizer in the 90+3rd minute to level the scores at 1-1.

India won their previous World Cup Qualifiers fixture against Bangladesh, courtesy of a brace by star striker Sunil Chhetri. Afghanistan, on the other hand, lost to Oman 2-1 and find themselves placed fourth in the points table with just five points.

The Indian side are one spot above their opponents with six points. Both sides are out of the race and will look to finish their campaign on a high.

Squads to choose from

India

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Narender Gehlot, Chinglensana Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Akash Mishra, Subhasis Bose, Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Glan Martins, Rowllin Borges, Suresh Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Pronoy Halder, Lalengmawia (Apuia), Sahal Abdul Samad, Mohammad Yasir, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Bipin Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh, Ishan Pandita

Afghanistan

Ovays Azizi, Hamidullah Wakily, Faisal Hamidi, Masih Sanghani, Haroon Amiri, Milad Intezar, Najim Haidary, David Najem, Hassan Amin, Hussain Alizada, Sharif Mukhammad, Omid Popalzay, Mustafa Zazai, Naeem Rahimi, Faysal Shayesteh, Samir Samandari, Maz Kouhyar, Norlla Amiri, Noor Husin, Farshad Noor, Farshid Haydari, Fardin Hakimi, Jabar Sharza, Abassin Alikhil, Amerdin Sharifi, Omran Haydary, Adam Najem, Hossein Zamani, Fareed Sadat, Zubayr Amiri.

Predicted Playing XI

India

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Rahul Bheke, Adil Khan, Bipin Singh, Udanta Singh, Glan Martins, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh

Afghanistan

Ovays Azizi, Masih Sanghani, Haroon Amiri, David Najem, Hassan Amin, Milad Intezar, Omid Popalzay, Mustafa Zazai, Naeem Rahimi, Faysal Shayesteh, Amredin Sherifi.

Match Details

Match: India vs Afghanistan

Date: 15th June 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha

IND vs AFGH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

IND vs AFGH Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Masih Sanghani, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Hassan Amin, Omid Popalzay, Faysal Shayesteh, Ashique Kuriniyan, Suresh Wangjam, Sunil Chhetri, Amredin Sherifi.

Captain: Sunil Chhetri, Vice-Captain: Ashique Kuriniyan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ovays Azizi, David Najem, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Hassan Amin, Omid Popalzay, Faysal Shayesteh, Glan Martins, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Amredin Sherifi.

Captain: Sandesh Jhingan, Vice-Captain: Amredin Sherifi

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee