IND vs KUW Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match

India will take on Kuwait in the reverse fixture of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers encounter at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday, June 6. India, placed in Group A, are currently at the second rank with one win, two losses, and a draw, picking up four points while Qatar is leading the standings with 12 points.

Notably, the top two sides at the end of the group stage will move to the third round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026. A win against Kuwait will help India consolidate their second rank in the standings.

Kuwait's only win in the Qualifiers came against Afghanistan when they thrashed them 4-0. However, they are currently holding the wooden spoon in Group A standings with three points. They would be aiming to settle the scores against India after losing the initial qualifier encounter.

Trending

That said, let’s take a look at three players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers matches between India and Kuwait.

#3 Mohammad Daham

Left winger Mohammad Daham played an exceptional role against Qatar in the FIFA World Cup Qualifying encounter, scoring a leveler in the 79th minute. However, Kuwait had to suffer a 1-2 defeat in the contest.

Nevertheless, with India’s defense slightly on the weaker side, Daham would be aiming to make it big in this big encounter against India.

#2 Lallianzuala Chhangte

Lallianzuala Chhangte, the Indian right-winger, will be one of the crucial players for the Men in Blue in this encounter against Kuwait. He's entering this encounter on the back of 10 goals in the recently concluded ISL 2023-24 season alongside six assists.

In the earlier fixture against Kuwait, the Mizoram-born attacker scored the only goal for India to take his side to victory. He would be hoping to continue his goal-scoring prowess alongside Sunil Chhetri and take his side to victory.

#1 Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri is India's most important goal scorer, accumulating to India's 49% of goals over the last five years. Undoubtedly, Chhetri would be aiming to end his international career on a successful note with his goal-scoring prowess.

Though he couldn't make it big in the ongoing FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, he had a decent ISL 2023-24 season, scoring five goals and assisting on three instances. Chhetri, without an iota of doubt, is the best captaincy choice for the India vs Kuwait clash.