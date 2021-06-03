IND vs QAT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s World Cup Qualifiers Match – June 3rd, 2021

India will lock horns with Qatar at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Matchday 5 of the second round of FIFA World Cup 2022/AFC Asian Cup qualifiers 2023 on Thursday.

The Indian side is placed fourth in the points table, having lost two games and drawn the remaining three. The Blue Tigers are yet to win a match. Qatar, on the other hand, are sitting atop the points table, with five wins and a draw to their name.

India last played an international friendly match against UAE in the last week of March. They lost the game 6-0 against UAE and will hope to push aside the setback and work on a brighter future.

Meanwhile, Qatar last played an international friendly match on 31st March against Ireland. Irish player James McClean scored a goal in the fourth minute which was later equalized by Mohammed Muntari in the 47th minute. The score read 1-1 at full-time.

Squads to choose from

India

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Narender Gehlot, Chinglensana Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Akash Mishra, Subhasis Bose, Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Glan Martins, Rowllin Borges, Suresh Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Pronoy Halder, Lalengmawia (Apuia), Sahal Abdul Samad, Mohammad Yasir, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Bipin Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh, Ishan Pandita

Qatar

Mishal Barsham, Salah Zakaria, Mohammed Abu Nada, Saad Al Sheeb, Ahmed Suhail, Humam Ahmad, Abulaziz Hatem, Bassam Al Rawi, Pedro Miguel, Musab Khudar, Salem Al Hajri, Abdelkarim Hassan, Boualem Khoukhi, Khaleed Muneer, Muhammad Waad, Assem Madebo, Karim Boudiaf, Ismail Muhammad, Tariq Salman, Abdullah Al Ahrak, Almoez Ali, Mohammed Muntari, Akram Afif, Youssef Abdurisag, Sultan Al Brek, Ahmed Alaaeldin, Hassan Al Haydos.

Predicted Playing XI

India

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Pritam Kotal, Narendar Gahlot, Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Anirudh Thapa, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Bipin Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh

Qatar

Saad Al Sheeb, Bassam Al-Rawi, Tarek Salman, Boualem Khoukhi, Karim Boudiaf, Hassan Al-Haydos, Abdulaziz Hatem, Hassan Al-Haydos, Pedro Carvalho, Almoez Ali, Ahmed Alaaeldin

Match Details

Match: India vs Qatar

Date: 3rd June 2021, at 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Doha

IND vs QAT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

IND vs QAT Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Pritam Kotal, Bassam Al-Rawi, Abdulaziz Hatem, Pedro Miguel, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Boualem Khoukhi, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Ali, Almoez Ali.

Captain: Sunil Chhetri Vice-Captain: Almoez Ali

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Saad Al Sheeb, Akash Mishra, Bassam Al-Rawi, Sandesh Jhingan, Pedro Miguel, Brandon Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Boualem Khoukhi, Sunil Chhetri, Ishan Pandita, Almoez Ali.

Captain: Pedro Miguel Vice-Captain: Anirudh Thapa

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee