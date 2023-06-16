India 0-0 Lebanon: 3 things we learned | Hero Intercontinental Cup

India drew Lebanon 0-0 in their third and penultimate group-stage game of the Hero Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar today (15th June).

India came into the game having won their first two games of the Intercontinental Cup. While their opponents from the middle east, came into the game having won their first game against Vanatau and playing a nil-nil draw against Mongolia.

It was a game between the two favourites to win the tournament, and both sides had booked their place in the finals given Vanatau defeated Mongolia in the first game of the day.

Igor Stimac fielded an entirely different side to what took the field against Vanatau.

Anirudh Thapa had a golden chance in the opening minutes of the game but his shot from inside the box went wide. India tried hard to break down the Lebanon defense but failed to do so.

Amrinder made a good save in the ending moments of the first half to keep the scores level.

The scoreboard at halftime read 0-0.

Igor Stimac tried to alter the fate of the game in the second half after making some positive changes, but they failed to impact the scoreline.

Rahim Ali missed a golden chance in the second half and it should have been 1-0 for India but the chance was wasted.

India wasted a couple of more chances during the ending moments of the game.

The game ended with the scoreboard reading 0-0.

On that note, let's take a look at three things India learned from today's game

#3 Igor Stimac still hasn't found his best XI

Igor started Jeakson in midfield today (Image courtesy: AIFF Media)

Igor fielded a completely different squad compared to what took the field against Vanatau. Today Igor Stimac's side started the game on a positive note but Anirudh Thapa missed a golden opportunity in the opening minutes of the game.

Igor started the game without a proper striker as he played Sahal up front with Udanta and Chhangte supporting him from the wings. Udanta and Ashique's inclusion in the starting lineup will certainly raise some questions.

The Blue Tigers were poor in the attacking third of the pitch and they looked out of options in the final third.

India did try to rectify the lineup upfront with some changes but failed to impact the scoreboard even though their performance improved.

#2 Too much experimentation costs India two points

Chhangte failed to impress today (Image courtesy: AIFF Media)

Igor Stimac didn't mention that he would experiment with the starting XI in all the games of the intercontinental cup. While Igor Stimac's side managed to win both their first two games, the Blue Tigers failed to win their final group game against Lebanon.

Igor fielded an entirely different team compared to the team that took the field against Vanatau except for Sandesh Jhingan.

The midfield and defense were relatively well organised, but the attack looked like a unit without a leader or focus.

Igor Stimac still looks like a coach who is searching for his best combination of 11 players and the experimenting is hampering India's chances of securing points from games they should be winning.

#1 The striking problem continues to haunt India

Rahim Ali missed some good chances in the second half (Image courtesy: AIFF Media)

India started the game without any proven striker in their playing XI.

Igor Stimac started the game without a proper striker. It looked like a bold move showcasing the options India had without Sunil Chhetri upfront.

The match today showcased how much the Blue Tigers are dependent on Chhetri for the goals.

Igor took a risk without playing a proper striker in the playing XI, but the likes of Sahal, Udanta, Chhangte and Ashique were wasteful today. Even the introduction of Rahim Ali and Chhetri failed to turn around the game.

Ali missed a golden opportunity to secure the victory for Igor Stimac's side.

The faultlines in the Blue Tigers attack especially the striking department were there for everyone to see.

The Blue Tigers need to improve their striking capabilities if they want to win the SAFF and Kings Cup.

Poll : 0 votes