India 0-0 Lebanon: Player ratings for the Blue Tigers as their four-game winning streak comes to an end

India’s four-game winning run was brought to a halt as they had to settle for a goalless draw against Lebanon at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, June 15.

The Blue Tigers were aggressive in their press initially and pinned back the Lebanon defense. Anirudh Thapa had a promising chance to give India the lead within three minutes, but the Chennaiyin FC player failed to capitalize on the opportunity.

The hosts continued to dominate possession, with Ashique Kuruniyan also coming close to scoring. Lebanon, on the other hand, were content with soaking up the pressure and hitting their opponents on the counter-attack.

After the first half-hour, the Cedars began growing into the game, exploiting the gaps in India's midfield to gain momentum. However, like the hosts, they struggled in the final third. Both teams had their fair share of moments in the first half, but neither managed to find the back of the net, resulting in a goalless scoreline at halftime.

The beginning of the second half mirrored the first, as India aimed to maintain possession while Lebanon posed a danger on the break. Scoring opportunities were scarce, as both teams displayed a lack of precision in midfield and struggled to establish dominance over the game.

However, the game opened up in the final twenty minutes, with Igor Stimac’s men getting two huge opportunities to take the lead. Rahim Ali and Sunil Chhetri missed their respective chances as the Cedars held on to a draw.

India will once again face Lebanon in the finals after Mongolia’s defeat against Vanuatu confirmed their exit. The finals of the Intercontinental Cup will be held on Sunday, June 18 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the Blue Tigers fared against Lebanon.

India player ratings

Amrinder Singh [7/10]

In the first half, Amrinder Singh showcased his goalkeeping prowess with a superb save, deflecting Soony Saad's powerful header. Beyond that standout moment, he demonstrated his command in claiming crosses and was accurate with his passes.

Nikhil Poojary [7.5/10]

Poojary was instructed to make overlapping runs down the right flank and did so effectively. But he largely struggled to link up with Chhangte in attack. Nonetheless, he was always in the right place at the right time defensively, making several key interceptions.

Anwar Ali [8/10]

Ali put on a brave defensive display in both halves. His positional awareness was impeccable as he tightly marked Lebanon’s striker, Darwich.

Sandesh Jhingan [9/10]

Jhingan displayed excellent composure under pressure and defended resolutely. He made a goal-saving block in the first half, while his defending in the box denied Lebanon on numerous occasions.

Akash Mishra [7/10]

Mishra put in another solid performance, with his lung-bursting runs in the wide areas acting as an outlet for India.

Jeakson Singh [7.5/10]

Jeakson positioned himself just ahead of the defensive line, offering protection for the Blue Tigers. His well-timed interceptions and decisive tackles played a crucial role in limiting Lebanon's attempts to launch swift counter-attacks.

Anirudh Thapa [8/10]

Thapa's presence was felt all over the field as he played a pivotal role for India. Not only did he contribute significantly to the attacking plays in the final third, but he also played a key role in orchestrating the buildup.

While Thapa will be disappointed with his missed opportunity in the third minute, he created two huge chances for the forwards.

Sahal Abdul Samad [5/10]

Sahal had a brilliant outing against Mongolia, but he failed to replicate his form against higher-ranked Lebanon. He was eventually replaced by Naorem Mahesh Singh after 70 minutes.

Udanta Singh [5/10]

Udanta worked hard throughout the game but was kept quiet by Lebanon’s full-back. Despite posing problems with his movements, he struggled in the final third, much like the rest of his teammates.

Ashique Kuruniyan [6/10]

Ashique was given an uncharacteristic role, playing as the lone striker. Despite this unfamiliar role, he displayed commendable skills in holding up the ball and involving his teammates in the play. However, his limitations became evident as his movement failed to trouble Lebanon's defense.

Lallianzuala Chhangte [6/10]

Chhangte was lively and sharp when he received the ball. However, his impact waned after halftime as he struggled to create significant goal-scoring opportunities.

Substitutes

Rahim Ali [5/10]

Rahim Ali had the best chance of the game when he was put through on goal by club teammate Anirudh Thapa. But he completely mistimed his shot and missed the target.

Naorem Mahesh Singh [6/10]

Mahesh Singh was thrown into action with twenty minutes left. While he was tidy with the ball and linked up well with his teammates, his usual precision was not displayed in his cameo.

Sunil Chhetri [6/10]

Chhetri was given the final ten minutes to make an impact. In the closing moments of the game, he had a significant opportunity from a set-piece situation, but unfortunately, his header missed the target and sailed wide.

Rahul Bheke [6/10]

Apart from one lapse in concentration in the final minute, Bheke defended valiantly.

