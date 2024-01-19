India 0- 3 Uzbekistan: Playe Ratings from the Blue Tigers' second game | AFC Asian Cup 2023

India lost 0-3 to Uzbekistan in their second group-stage game of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayan, on Thursday.

India came into the game having lost their opening clash 2-0 to Australia, while Uzbekistan played a 0-0 draw against Syria.

Igor Stimac's side (India) came into the game with a more positive approach compared to their previous one.

The match started in the worst possible way for the Blue Tigers as they conceded in the fourth minute, courtesy of a header from Abbosbek Fayzullaev. The Indian defense was caught ball-watching as the young forward scored.

Igor Sergeev doubled the lead in the 18th minute after he made use of a rebound and scored after Akash Mishra's clearance off the crossbar fell perfectly for him.

India had a few chances but failed to utilize them. Naorem Mahesh Singh saw his long-range effort being saved by the keeper. It was one of the odd opportunities for the Blue Tigers.

Sherzod Nasrullaev scored in added time of the first half to make it 3-0 for Uzbekistan. Nasrullaev's first attempt from a cross came off the post and the rebound fell nicely for the PFC Navbakhor midfielder who made no mistake this time.

The scoreboard at halftime read 3-0 in favor of Uzbekistan. The Blue Tigers failed to get their names on the scoresheet.

The second half started with Igor Stimac making a change to the playing eleven as he replaced Manvir Singh with Rahul KP. India showed improvement in the second half but failed to convert the chances that came their way. Rahul KP hit the post in the 66th minute as India fumbled four times and failed to score.

India have an uphill task against Syria in their next game. Syria lost 1-0 to Australia on Thursday, putting the Blue Tigers' qualification chances in further jeopardy.

Here we take a look at the player ratings from the game against Uzbekistan.

Player Ratings for India

Gurpreet struggled (Image courtesy: AIFF Media)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (6): Gurpreet was at fault during the first goal that India conceded, though he did make some crucial saves during the game.

Nikhil Poojari (7): While the Indian defense suffered, Nikhil gave a decent account of himself. He worked tirelessly and his moves going forward were a treat to watch for the Blue Tigers.

Rahul Bheke (6): Rahul Bheke saw his header in the second half being saved brilliantly by the Uzbek keeper Yusupov. Overall he had a poor game.

Sandesh Jhingan (5): Sandesh was guilty of ball-watching during the first goal that India conceded. He was poor on the field.

Akash Mishra (5.5): Akash tried hard during the game, making some good moves going forward.

Lalengmawia Apuia (6.5): Apuia worked hard in the midfield. At a point, it looked like he was the only one fighting for the team. He won some good second balls in midfield.

Suresh Singh Wangjam (5.5): Suresh had a poor first half but came back strongly in the second half.

Anirudh Thapa (6): Thapa tried his best to create whatever chances he could and created some good moves.

Manvir Singh (5): Manvir had a poor first half. His passing, positioning, and overall involvement in the game were subpar. He could have done better during the goals his side conceded.

Naorem Mahesh Singh (7): Probably the Blue Tiger's best player, Mahesh's long-range effort was India's best chance to score in the first half. He kept working hard during his time on the pitch.

Sunil Chhetri (5.5): Chhetri had a rather quiet game. He failed to get involved often. His movement and positioning were poor.

Substitutes

Rahul KP (6): Rahul replaced Manvir at half-time. The Kerala Blasters winger hit the post in the 66th minute as he had India's best chance to score in the second half.

Brandon Fernandes (5.5): Brandon came on late in the second half. He failed to create decent chances for his team.

Ishan Pandita (5.5): Ishan replaced Sunil Chhetri late in the second half. He couldn't have an impact on the game in the way he would have wished to.

Deepak Tangri (5.5): Tangri was introduced late in the game. He couldn't replicate his performance from the previous game.

Udanta Singh (5): Udanta replaced Mahesh late in the game but couldn't do much.