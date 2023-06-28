India 1-1 Kuwait: 3 things we learned | SAFF Championship 2023

India drew with Kuwait 1-1 in their penultimate group-stage game of the SAFF Championship 2023 in Bangalore on Tuesday (27 June).

Both sides had qualified for the semi-finals before the game started due to winning both their first two group games. This game was to decide which side would top the group and go into the semi-finals as group toppers.

India (FIFA Ranking 98) are ranked better compared to their opponents Kuwait (FIFA Ranking 143). But it must be noted that the downfall of Kuwait's rankings were due to multiple FIFA bans and not poor performance.

The match started with the Blue Tigers playing their poster brand of Ultra High Pressing football which they have been trying to implement under Igor Stimac.

While Igor Stimac's side created a lot of openings, they failed to convert the chances that came their way.

Sunil Chhetri finally broke the deadlock in added time of the first half as his side volley from a corner beat Kuwait's keeper Abdul Rahman Marzouq to give his side the lead.

The scoreboard at halftime read 1-0 in favor of the hosts.

The hosts started the second half on the same note as the first and created numerous chances. The Indian defense and midfield produced one of their best performances in recent times.

As the game was going smoothly, the Indian team again got into a tussle with their opponents. This saw their coach Igor Stimac see his second red card of the tournament. Also, Rahim Ali, who came on in the second half, was given his marching orders.

The break in play hampered the rhythm of the Blue Tigers as they conceded a late goal courtesy of Anwar Ali's own goal to draw the game against Kuwait.

The match ended with the scoreboard reading 1-1. With this result, Kuwait qualifies for the semifinals as group toppers and will face Bangladesh while India will play Lebanon.

On that note, let's take a look at three things we learned from this game.

#3 Igor Stimac's antics cost India three points?

Sunil Chhetri will feel hard done by the result (Image courtesy: AIFF Media)

India were leading and playing some of the best football they have played in recent times. It looked like everything was going to plan. Igor Stimac's plans and his high-pressing football looked like giving India the way and style they always wanted to play.

In the dying moments of the game, a tussle broke out between the players which soon transferred to the touchline. Stimac was given his marching orders, along with Rahim Ali.

While the red cards didn't have much of an effect on the game, the break and brawl did hamper the Blue Tigers' concentration and rhythm. Anwar Ali's own goal in injury time helped Kuwait crawl back into the game and help them draw the game.

India's newfound aggression on the pitch is something which everyone appreciates. But once when things go out of hand and transfer to the touchline, that is when it causes the side to lose focus and do unwanted things.

Igor Stimac has to work on this aspect of his side or they could falter during high-voltage encounters in the upcoming days. He would also need to review his behaviour in the touchlines.

#2 India showcases one of its best performance

Mahesh has been a bright spark for the National Team (Image courtesy: AIFF Media)

The way the Blue Tigers played on Tuesday is one of the best performances they showcased in recent times. Kuwait were always destined to be a difficult opponent, but the way Igor Stimac's side approached the game impressed everyone.

India's defense and midfield were spot on despite playing out a draw. The way they pressed upfront and helped each other out was impressive. However, Stimac needs to work on his side finishing or else he will face issues in the upcoming games.

The way the Blue Tigers pressed or controlled the game was really impressive. It was something we didn't see the national team do often.

Controlling a game against a middle eastern side is something the Blue Tigers fans haven't experienced much. Stimac will hope his side can continue this performance and win the SAFF Championship.

#1 India's defense is their stronger suit

Akash Mishra has been rock solid as the left back of this side (Image courtesy: AIFF Media)

India's defense is their strong point. The Blue Tigers came into the game with an eight-game clean sheet record. Igor Stimac aimed at claiming his ninth clean sheet in a row, but that aim was lost when Anwar Ali conceded a clumsy own goal in injury time.

The Blue Tigers' defense has made a name for itself as they had not conceded a goal in 2023. They did concede one in this game but that goal came at such a situation when the team's concentration and rhythm were messed up.

The defense of Nikhil Poojari, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, and Akash Mishra seems to have provided a strong backline, which will support the team in attack too.

The combination of Jhingan and Anwar is rock solid. While Jhingan is good physically, as he showed on numerous occasions against Kuwait, Anwar is good on the ball and someone who can play out from the backline.

This combination has become an asset for the Blue Tigers and Igor Stimac will hope that they keep performing in the upcoming games.

