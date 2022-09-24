India 1-1 Singapore: Player Ratings for Blue Tigers after the international friendly stalemate

The Indian men's national team were held to a 1-1 draw by Singapore in the Hung Thinh Friendly Tournament at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Vietnam on Saturday, September 24.

The Blue Tigers came into the game riding high on their exploits in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers. Singapore, ranked 159 in the world, had made some rapid strides in the recent past and Igor Stimac expected nothing short of a challenge.

Indian Football Team @IndianFootball



1-1



bit.ly/3S96gEH



⚔️ #IndianFootball FULL-TIME! We come to the end of the match, with both the teams sharing the spoils. It's been a tight contest in the middle of the park today. We move on to the next one against Vietnam!1-1 #INDSGP ⚔️ #BlueTigers FULL-TIME! We come to the end of the match, with both the teams sharing the spoils. It's been a tight contest in the middle of the park today. We move on to the next one against Vietnam!🇮🇳 1-1 🇸🇬📺 bit.ly/3S96gEH#INDSGP ⚔️ #BlueTigers 🐯 #IndianFootball ⚽ https://t.co/nzbAuTJK1S

The game was a cagey affair in the initial minutes before the Lions opened the scoring in the 36th minute through Ikhsan Fandi's deflected freekick. However, India responded positively and seven minutes later Ashique Kuruniyan leveled the score with a clinical finish.

Neither side managed to alter the scoreline in the second half as India settled for a draw in their first of the two friendlies.

India's player ratings for the clash against Singapore

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK) [5.5]

The Indian numero uno stepped in with a few crucial stops in both halves, but couldn't keep out the deflected free-kick from Ikhsan Fandi.

Naorem Roshan Singh [6.5]

The Bengaluru FC full-back was one of the positive outlets for the Indian side throughout the first half. He made darting runs down the flank and stepped in with valuable defensive interceptions.

Anwar Ali [6.5]

Hardly put a step wrong and even without an experienced defensive partner, Anwar held his own.

Narender Gehlot [5.5]

Looked shaky in the initial moments but slowly grew into the game. Put in a few crucial challenges.

Akash Mishra [5.5]

Lacked the creativity shown by Roshan Singh at the other end of the pitch. However, defensively he covered his flank well.

Jeakson Singh [6.0]

In the absence of Suresh Singh, Jeakson did well to control the tempo of the game in phases. However, he lost possession quite often and couldn't cover the passing channels.

Anirudh Thapa [6.0]

The Chennaiyin FC star progressed the ball well but lacked the cutting edge near the opposition box. He showed some glimpses of flair but still looked like a shadow of his usual self.

Sahal Abdul Samad [6.0]

The 25-year-old lost possession on multiple occasions and didn't have any substantial impact on the game

Liston Colaco [5.0]

Liston was arguably the most disappointing player on the pitch for India given his caliber. Right from the first whistle, he failed to utilize the through balls from his teammates.

Ashique Kuruniyan [8.0]

The ATK Mohun Bagan winger was the star of the night for India. Not only did he score the goal that brought his team level, he looked like the most positive player on the pitch. He carried the ball into the opposition box and tried to make things happen.

Sunil Chhetri [7.0]

This wasn't a performance to write him about, however, he still provided the crucial assist to Ashique's goal.

Substitutes:

Rahul KP [4.5]

Came on off the bench in the second half but looked out of depth right away. He gave away possession all too often.

Mohammad Yasir [5.0]

A very sub-par performance off the bench from the Hyderabad FC winger.

Ishan Pandita [5.5]

Having come on to replace Chhetri, Pandita looked lively and could've scored the winner. However, he lacked composure. But his movement inside the box was definitely a positive.

Lallianzuala Chhangte [NA]

Came on too late to make any significant impact.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far