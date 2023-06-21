India once again showcased their superiority over Pakistan, this time in the opening day of the 2023 SAFF Championship. They clinched a resounding 4-0 victory courtesy of a Sunil Chhetri hat-trick and a late strike by Udanta Singh at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, June 21.

The game began in a cagey fashion with both sides trying to establish control in midfield. However, Pakistan custodian Saqib Hanif's costly error in the 10th minute led to the opening goal of the game.

Seizing on Hanif's unsuccessful clearance, Indian captain Sunil Chhetri swiftly pounced to place the ball in the back of the net to break the deadlock. The Blue Tigers continued their momentum and soon doubled their lead within six minutes of scoring their first goal.

Anirudh Thapa’s effort was deemed to have been handled in the penalty box and the referee had no hesitation in pointing to the spot. Chhetri converted the resulting spot-kick to put the hosts in firm control of the game.

India went into the break with a comfortable 2-0 lead, while Pakistan failed to record a shot on target or complete even 100 passes as a team.

Despite Igor Stimac being sent off in the first half after a brawl between players from both sides, the hosts came out roaring in the second half. They continued to dominate the proceedings and consistently came close to scoring. Eventually, it was Chhetri who found the back of the net once more.

The skipper was tripped inside the penalty box with around 20 minutes of regulation time left. He made no mistake from the spot once again to net his third goal of the night and his 90th goal in the famous blue and white jersey.

India then went on to further demoralize Pakistan, with substitute Udanta Singh completing the rout in the final 10 minutes of the game. On that note, let’s take a look at how the Blue Tigers fared in their convincing 4-0 victory against rivals Pakistan.

India player ratings

Amrinder Singh - 7/10

Amrinder was arguably a passenger in this game as Pakistan failed to create any substantial opportunities in the final third. Nevertheless, he showcased his skill by effectively coming off his line to gather crosses and displayed accuracy in his passing.

Pritam Kotal - 7/10

Facing an opponent of Otis Khan’s caliber, Kotal certainly had a difficult job. However, he demonstrated remarkable resilience and won numerous duels against the skillful winger. The Mohun Bagan Super Giant defender was eventually replaced by Nikhil Poojary around the hour mark.

Sandesh Jhingan - 8/10

Jhingan was formidable at the back in the Intercontinental Cup final against Lebanon and this was expected to be an easier match for him. That ended up being the case as his defensive duties were relatively minimal in this match.

FC Goa's latest signing was composed in possession and went close to scoring in the second half.

Anwar Ali - 8/10

Much like Jhingan, Anwar Ali had a game without many standout moments due to Pakistan's lack of threat in the final third. However, he performed his role well and recorded an assist. His passing range provided an added advantage for India, enabling them to progress the ball deep into opposition territory.

Subhasish Bose - 7/10

Bose did not put a foot wrong in the game and was an energetic presence down the left flank. His seamless combination with Mohun Bagan Super Giants teammate Ashique Kuruniyan and his solid defensive contributions, remained constant throughout the match.

Jeakson Singh - 7/10

Jeakson sat in front of the center-backs and once again orchestrated the flow of the game as he has done admirably during India's ongoing seven-match winning streak. He effectively restricted the threat posed by Rahis Nabi and made several crucial interceptions in midfield.

Anirudh Thapa - 7.5/10

Thapa's relentless work rate was on display once again as he contributed in both the defensive and attacking phases of the game for India. He also won a penalty 15 minutes into the match before being replaced early in the second half after a solid performance.

Sahal Abdul Samad - 8/10

Sahal certainly appears to be back to his best after being moved to an attacking midfield role in this fluid Indian team. His exceptional close control and impressive dribbling skills were delightful to witness, igniting the crowd every time he had the ball.

Although the final product may have been lacking, there's no denying that the Kerala Blasters FC player has elevated his performances in recent weeks.

Lallianzuala Chhangte - 8/10

Chhangte, similar to Sahal, brought his own bag of tricks to Bengaluru, with some mesmerizing runs posing huge problems for Pakistan. The Mumbai City FC star created several chances for his teammates and continues to grow from strength to strength with every passing game.

Ashique Kuruniyan - 7.5/10

Ashique’s marauding runs were a constant threat to Pakistan right-back Easah Suliman. While his crosses could have been better, the pacy winger’s performance was solid throughout the game.

Sunil Chhetri - 9.5/10

The man of the hour! Chhetri's unrelenting pressure forced an error from Pakistan's goalkeeper, allowing him to calmly place the ball into an unguarded net for the first goal. From there, he went on to convert two attempts from the penalty spot to seal yet another illustrious hat-trick for India.

Substitutes

Rohit Kumar (Thapa 65') - 7/10

Rohit Kumar added physicality to the Indian midfield and kept the play ticking with short and quick passes.

Nihil Poojary (Kotal 65') - 7/10

Poojary replaced Kotal and ventured forward everytime he had the oppportunity, while also performing well defensively.

Udanta Singh (Chhangte 75') - 8/10

Udanta injected more pace into the forward line as the Blue Tigers attacked a tired Pakistan defense. He also calmly found the back of the net in the 81st minute, adding some gloss to an already impressive scoreline.

Naorem Mahesh Singh (Ashique 75') - 7/10

While Mahesh Singh's influence on the game may have been limited, his strong work ethic proved valuable in the closing stages of the match.

Liston Colaco (Chhetri 87') - N/A

Colaco replaced Chhetri with just a few minutes left in regulation and did not have enough time to make a significant impact.

