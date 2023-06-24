India book a semifinal spot in the SAFF Championship following a 2-0 victory against Nepal

A goal apiece from Sunil Chhetri and Mahesh Singh drove India to the semi-finals of the SAFF Championship as they recorded a 2-0 victory over Nepal at the Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides failed to create a proper chance during the opening half. But the Blue Tigers' resilience paid off when a flurry of opportunities came their way following the opening goal. In the end, Igor Stimac's side steered to yet another convincing victory.

Akash Mishra pulled the ball back to Sahal Abdul Samad inside the penalty box, but the attacker could not keep the ball on target as India kept pushing for the opener. However, Nepal nearly surprised the home crowd when Arik Bista's powerful strike tested Gurpreet Singh Sandhu from a clearance.

Mahesh Singh stepped up to the plate after struggling to put a foot right throughout the first half. The NorthEast United winger played a one-two with Sahal Abdul Samad before playing an exquisite pass to tie up Sunil Chhetri for the opener in the 61st minute.

The duo linked up yet again to double India's tally nine minutes later. While the Blue Tigers broke away on a counter-attack, Sahal picked out Chhetri. Mahesh Singh scored a simple header after the Indian skipper's shot was parried onto the crossbar by the Nepal custodian Kiran Chemjong.

Chhetri with his teammate celebrates a goal against Nepal on Saturday [Image: ISL]

Nepal failed to match India's intensity in the second half and nearly conceded the third goal of the night. Chhangte was forced to a wide angle after Chhetri found him inside the penalty box. However, the former's shot was easily tipped to safety by Kiran.

Igor Stimac's Blues have successfully qualified for the semifinals of the SAFF Championship following back-to-back victories against Pakistan and Nepal in Bengaluru.

The Blue Tigers must wait to determine their opponents in the last four as all four countries are mathematically in for a qualification. India will face the group toppers Kuwait in their next group stage contest on Tuesday.

