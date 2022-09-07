India at SAFF Women's Championship 2022: Fixtures, squads, live stream details, and more

The Indian national women's team will start their SAFF Women's Championships defense on Wednesday, September 7, against arch-rivals Pakistan. The Blue Tigeresses are the most successful side in the competition, having won all five previous editions of the tournament in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2019.

India, coached by Suren Chhetri, have been drawn in Group A, alongside Pakistan, Maldives, and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Group B comprises hosts Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka.

Teams will face one another once in each group. The top-two sides from each group will then advance to the semi-finals, with the final scheduled on September 19.

Chhetri earlier underlined during a press conference that defending the championship will be much more of a challenge than winning it. He stressed:

"To win a championship is easier compared to defending a championship."

India have flown to Kathmandu with the strongest possible squad, with the likes of Aditi Chauhan, Ashalata Devi, and Dangemei Grace in their ranks.

Indian women's team fixtures at SAFF Women's Championship 2022

The Blue Tigresses have been drawn in Group A and their group stage fixtures are here as follows:

September 7, Wednesday: India vs Pakistan - 12:45 PM IST

September 10, Friday: Maldives vs India - 5:15 PM IST

September 13, Tuesday: India vs Bangladesh - 5:15 PM IST

If India qualify for the knockouts, the fixtures and match timings are as follows:

September 16, Friday: Semi-final 1 - 12:45 PM IST

September 16, Friday: Semi-final 2 - 12:45 PM IST

September 19, Monday: Final - 4:45 PM IST

SAFF Women's Championship 2022: India's full squad for the tournament

Here is the Blue Tigresses' 23-member squad that will participate in the intra-continental tournament:

Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Sowmiya Narayanasamy.

Defenders: Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ashalata Devi, Ranjana Chanu, Manisa Panna, Michel Castanha, Juli Kishan, Santosh.

Midfielders: Anju Tamang, Priyangka Devi, Martina Thokchom, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Kashmina, Ratanbala Devi.

Forwards: Dular Marandi, Apurna Narzary, Soumya Guguloth, Renu, Kiran Pisda, Dangmei Grace.

SAFF Women's Championship 2022 live stream details

There will be no telecast of India's matches at the SAFF Women's Championships 2022. However, all matches in the competition, including the much-anticipated tie between India and Pakistan, will be live streamed on the Elevensports.com website in India.

Edited by Samya Majumdar