India's stalemate against Kuwait embitters but also stands testament to the team's recent affluence

For India, the Kuwait challenge in the 2023 SAFF Championship was an opportune moment to remedy a past wound. It was over a decade back. An inconsequential international friendly many would've forgotten with time. The Blue Tigers, then marshaled by Bob Houghton, crumbled to a 1-9 drubbing at the hands of the West Asian outfit in Abu Dhabi on November 14, 2010.

A lot has changed for both nations since then in terms of their footballing vision. A brand new footballing league came into existence in India, three years after that dreadful night in the Al-Wahda Stadium. Over time the Indian Super League (ISL) took shape as the top-tier division in the country and despite all the berating, it made football in India a little more glamorous every passing day.

Meanwhile, for the Middle Eastern nation, the period that followed was gloomier. The year 2015 brought about a FIFA suspension for Kuwait, the third in its history. It wasn't quite as brief as the one handed out to the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The ban, which was dished out due to the prevailing sports law in the country, was only lifted two years later in December 2017, halting and disrupting the Blue Wave's growth during that period.

But all the instability couldn't wipe off the very evident footballing ability of the nation, which shepherded their rebuild soon after. Kuwait finished second in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualification group, after being drawn alongside Australia, Nepal, Jordan, and Chinese Taipei.

Although they missed out on a berth in the global footballing gala, Kuwait knitted together some positive results against elite oppositions in the Arabian Gulf Cup. A 0-1 victory against the United Arab Emirates and a 1-1 draw against Bahrain, highlighted the West Asian nation's pedigree.

Hence, ahead of Tuesday's SAFF Cup Group A decider, India's head coach Igor Stimac quite rightly underlined that their opposition's 143 ranking is "underestimated". The scars of the nine-goal drubbing 13 years back, anyway didn't allow the Blue Tigers to trivialize the task at hand.

India's resilience against Kuwait in the SAFF Championship evince their flourish

The hosts turned up at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Tuesday with their task cut out. Kuwait, known for its swift movements in the final third, needed to be striffled at the bud of their build-up play. Igor Stimac opted for Ashique Kuruniyan to lead the forward line, in hopes of keeping their center-backs occupied and their build-up from the back in check.

The Mohun Bagan SG winger was often wasteful in possession while playing out of position, but his relentless work rate provided the desired edge for the Blue Tigers. Once India get rid of their unforced errors after the initial phase, they looked much more secured with the ball and dominated Kuwait.

Although both teams had equal possession after the referee's final whistle, without any iota of doubt, the hosts created more goal-bound actions throughout the night. Not just that, but they even went toe-to-toe with a well-drilled Kuwait side in duels. The Blue Tigers won 65.2 percent of their aerial duels compared to their opposition's 34.8.

Although far from perfect, India managed to match their opponents in regard to passing. This has been a welcome change under Igor Stimac, as the onlookers had been used to a more archaic form of long-ball system for a prolonged period. Over time, the progressing pedigree of coaches at the club level have also ensured that the players get more accustomed to playing with the ball on their feet.

Even the neutrals would agree that India were best positioned to come away with the three points last night, especially after Sunil Chhetri's side-volley goal before half-time. But the chaos on and off the pitch drifted their focus away from the matter in hand. As Sunil Chhetri underlined post-match, "the feeling that comes to our mind is that of a loss because we conceded at the last moment.”

The last-gasp equalizer hurts. It always does. But it's also important to reflect on last night's result in totality. Indian football has made a stride forward in recent years. More than the results, it's the performances that hammer the above point home. Even in matches where India might have previously opted to ditch their passing system and throw the kitchen sink, this lot has managed to withhold their composure and stand firm.

The feat probably doesn't call for a celebration at this early juncture but definitely one to be acknowledged. The aspirations that every stakeholder and casual has for the country's football is still a far cry.

But the prospect of squashing all the frustration surrounding the stalemate against Kuwait and the agony of the 1-9 defeat over a decade back, is practicable if Sunil Chhetri and Co. can set up a re-match in the final in a week's time.

