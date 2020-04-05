India submits bid to host AFC Asian Cup 2027

Saudi Arabia is the only other nation to have submitted the bid to host the continental showpiece event in 2027.

South Korea is the only other nation likely to rival India and Saudi Arabia to host the event.

India played in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup and failed to advance from the group stage.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has submitted its expression of interest to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to host the AFC Asian Cup 2027. Saudi Arabia is the only other nation which has expressed a willingness to host the continental show-piece event, seven years from now.

The last date to place the bid was extended from March 31st, 2020 to June 30th, 2020 in view of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. South Korea, which is also hosting the 2023 Women's World Cup is the only other nation likely to join India and Saudi Arabia in the race to host the event in 2027.

After the successful hosting of the U-17 FIFA World Cup in 2017, India has sought to host several international footballing events.

Consequently, India won the hosting rights of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 along with the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2020. However, the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2020, which was scheduled to be played in November 2020 has been postponed to a later date by the FIFA panel and is not expected to be played before 2021.

India has participated in the AFC Asian Cup on four previous occasions, with the nation's best performance being a runners-up finish in 1964, where they finished behind Israel in a four-team round-robin event. The Blue Tigers have failed to get past the group stages in the other three editions, with their most recent appearance coming in 2019 (the others being in 1984 and 2011).