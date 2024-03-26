India vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match – March 26, 2024

Team India will lock horns with Afghanistan in the return leg of the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers match at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, India on Tuesday, March 26.

The Men In Blue are currently sitting second in Group A. So far, they have played three games and registered one win with one loss and a drawn clash. Interestingly, they settled for a goalless drawn against Afghanistan away from home most recently.

Fortunately, India can still make it to the third round but they have to pull up their socks moving into the next encounters against Afghanistan, Kuwait, and Qatar. They will need at least four points from these three games.

The lower-ranked Afghanistan side looked decent enough in their most recent clash against India creating some excellent chances but had to settle for a draw. They will be looking to reverse their fortunes in this big game.

Notably, this encounter is all set to be the 150th international game for the legendary Sunil Chhetri.

Match Details

Match: India vs Afghanistan, FIFA WC Qualifiers

Date & Time: March 26, 2024, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati, India

IND vs AFG Squads to choose from

India

Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith, Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Anwar Ali, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jaekson Singh, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh.

Afghanistan

Ovays Azizi, Zohib Islam Amiri, Mahboob Hanifi, Sharif Mukhammad, Zelfy Nazary, Mosawer Ahadi, Omid Popalzay, Mustafa Azadzoy, Jabar Sharza, Jamshed Asekzai, Habibullah Askar, Taufee Skandari, Rahmat Akbari, Yama Sherzad, Edriss Hushmand, Balal Arezou, Omid Musawi, Fareed Sadat, Amredin Sharifi.

IND vs AFG Probable Starting Lineup

India

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Poojary, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Lalengmawia Ralte, Jaekson Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri, Viram Singh, Manvir Singh.

Afghanistan

Ovays Azizi, Zelfy Nzary, Hanifi, Zohib Amiri, Habibullah Askar, Jamshed Asekzai, Popalzay, Mustafa Azadzoy, Amredin Sharifi, Balal Arezou, Sharif Mukhammad, Mosawer Ahadi.

IND vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIFA WC Qualifiers)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Poojary, Akash Mishra, Sharif Mukhammad, Habibullah Askar, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mustafa Azadzoy, Mosawer Ahadi, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh.

Captain: Sunil Chhetri | Vice-Captain: Lallianzuala Chhangte

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Zohib Amiri, Akash Mishra, Sharif Mukhammad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Lalengmawia Ralte, Mustafa Azadzoy, Mosawer Ahadi, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh.

Captain: Manvir Singh | Vice-Captain: Sunil Chhetri