India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Key players to watch out for 

The Indian national team takes on Afghanistan on Tuesday, June 15 at the Jassim Bin Hammad Stadium in Doha.

The encounter will serve as a perfect end to the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers campaign for both sides. With no chance to qualify for the third round of the qualifiers, the match will serve as a virtual final for third place. With Afghanistan failing to win a single point against Oman on Friday, India just need a draw to finish third in the group, which will automatically qualify them for the last round of the Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers.

With that in mind, we look at three players to watch out for from each side:

Three Indian players to watch out for

#3 Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will have a big role to play

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has earned a reputation for being India's most trusted custodian. Coach Igor Stimac made the decision to start Sandhu over Amrinder Singh in the game against Qatar and the goalkeeper did not disappoint. And with some scincillating saves, he kept a clean sheet against Bangladesh.

Sandhu will have to be at his best once again as India faces a tough Afghanistan side.

#2 Brandon Fernandes

Brandon Fernandes' creativity in midfield has been crucial for India. Of the five goals scored by India in the ongoing campaign, three have been assisted by the Goan.

Even in the previous match against Bangladesh, Brandon kept delivering passes and crosses for the Indian forwards. The Blue Tigers will be relying on his services once again as they look to score and take the lead against the Afghans.

#1 Sunil Chhetri

The skipper made headlines after the last game against Bangladesh, with his brace powering India to their first win in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. He overtook Lionel Messi to become the second highest active goalscorer in the world after Cristiano Ronaldo.

India will need Chhetri to find the back of the net again and overcome the challenge and physicality of the Afghan defenders.

Three Afghan players to watch out for

#3 Farshad Noor

Midfielder Farshad Noor captains the Afghanistan national football team. He spent many years playing in the Dutch football system and recently left Indonesian side Persib Bandung.

Noor will likely occupy a deeper position and look to ward off Indian attacks and will be one to watch out for amongst the Lions of Khorasan.

#2 Faysal Shayesteh

Faysal Shayesteh is one of the most experienced players in the current Afghanistan squad. The 30-year-old already has 43 caps for the national team. Faisal plays as an attacking midfielder and the onus will be on him to create chances for his side.

#1 Zohib Islam Amiri

Zohib Amiri is a name many Indian football fans are familiar with. Plying his trade in the I-League, the defender has been a part of the country's football scene for many years. He most recently played for Real Kashmir FC, in the 2020-21 season.

The 34-year old is the most experienced player in the Afghanistan camp. Making his debut way back in 2005, he has appeared in 52 matches for his national team, and his defense could pose a problem for the Blue Tigers.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee