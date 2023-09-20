India vs Bangladesh: When and where to watch the Asian Games 2023 clash? 

Following a thumping 5-1 defeat to China, India are gearing up for their next game at the 2023 Asian Games, where they will face arch-rivals Bangladesh.

The 20-man Indian squad faced huge difficulties in the first game. They arrived just a day before the match, leaving no time for a proper training session. To add to the challenges, the team featured several inexperienced players who had not previously played together, making their circumstances far from ideal.

Despite these obstacles, India displayed resilience on the pitch, even after conceding an early goal. Goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh emerged as a standout performer, making a crucial penalty save. Furthermore, Rahul KP's powerful strike just before halftime leveled the score and ignited hope for India.

As the game progressed, fatigue and the lack of playing time became evident, and the hosts ultimately secured a convincing 5-1 victory.

However, all is not lost for Igor Stimac's squad. Two teams from each group will advance to the knockout rounds, along with the four best third-placed teams. India's path to the round of 16 remains open if they can secure a victory in their upcoming game.

While they are certainly the favorites to win against Bangladesh and Myanmar, their fitness levels could be a major issue going into the final two games of the group.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh are coming off a narrow 1-0 defeat to Myanmar, putting them in a similar situation to India. They will be eager to grab three points against their arch-rivals, but India significantly hold the upper hand in this fixture, as they have won 16 times, compared to Bangladesh’s two.

India vs Bangladesh: Details of the 2023 Asian Games clash

Match: India vs Bangladesh, Group A, Matchday 2, Asian Games 2023

Venue: Xiaoshan Sports Center Stadium, China.

Timings: 1.30 pm IST on Thursday, September 21.

India vs Bangladesh: Where will the 2023 Asian Games clash will be telecast?

The match between India and Bangladesh will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network from 1.30 pm IST on Thursday.

India vs Bangladesh: Where will the 2023 Asian Games clash will be livestreamed?

The game between India and Bangladesh will also be available for live stream on SonyLiv on Thursday.