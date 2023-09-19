India vs China preview, prediction, squads, and more for the Asian Games 2023 group stage clash

After uncertainty surrounding participation, chopping and changing of finalized squads, and the absence of any pre-match training sessions, the Indian national team will finally enter the group-stage opener of the Asian Games 2023 against China on Tuesday, September 19.

A resilient Igor Stimac has managed to assemble a 22-man squad with some quality options packed in. Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan, and Chinglensana Singh have been slotted in as the three senior players.

The Blue Tigers reached Hangzhou, China just a day before the clash and will enter the match devoid of any training sessions. In the pre-match press conference, the Croatian gaffer underlined that he will be focusing on the bigger picture and might look to preserve a few of his senior players for future ties.

Assessing the opposition, Stimac said during the presser:

“China will be a tough side, and they prefer a 4-4-2 system, which might change to a 3-4-3 occasionally. They have three senior players that are very important to their side. So we will need to be clever and preserve our energy for the next two games, and then we might make it to the knockout rounds."

Even if Stimac gives his senior players a rest, India are expected to put up a resilient performance. However, China are absolute heavyweights in Asia and are the favourites to top the group. Their U-23 side will be oozing with confidence following their victory over India’s U-23 team in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

Veteran striker Ton Long, 35, will be their key player this tournament, along with defender Liu Yang and midfielder Gao Tianyi.

India vs China: The Blue Tigers' full squad for the Asian Games clash

Goalkeepers: Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Vishal Yadav

Defenders: Sumit Rathi, Narender Gahlot, Deepak Tangri, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Lalchungnunga.

Midfielders: Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Samuel James Lyngdoh, Rahul KP, Abdul Rabeeh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Bryce Miranda, Azfar Noorani, Vincy Barretto.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali, Rohit Danu, Gurkirat Singh, Aniket Jadhav

Head coach: Igor Stimac.

India vs China: Predicted lineups for the Asian Games 2023 clash

India XI: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Narender Gahlot, Sandesh Jhingan, Sumit Rathi, Aniket Jadhav, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Vincy Barretto, Rohit Danu, Rahul KP, Gurkirat Singh.

China XI: Han Jiagi (GK), Sun Qinhan, Jian Shenlong, Zhu Chenjie, Liu Yang, Gao Tianyi, Wang Haijian, Tao Qianglong, Fang Hao, Liu Zhurun, Tan Lon.

India vs China: Prediction for the Asian Games 2023 clash

India are ill-prepared for the clash against China and as things stand, the Dragon's Team stands favorites to win the tie. The Blue Tigers have lacked any proper training sessions and despite their best efforts, it is destined to be a one-sided affair at least on paper.

Prediction: India 0-2 China