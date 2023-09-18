India vs China: When and where to watch the Asian Games 2023 clash? 

After a tumultuous week filled with uncertainty, the dust has finally settled. The Indian men’s football team are gearing up to face China in their opening match at the 2023 Asian Games.

Head coach Igor Stimac had a difficult week as the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced the revised squad just days before the first match. Nevertheless, a 20-man roster, featuring two seasoned players, Sunil Chhetri and Sandesh Jhingan, will travel to Hangzhou to take part in the Asian Games.

The Blue Tigers arrived just a day before their first game, raising concerns about the limited time to train, especially with several inexperienced players. However, India certainly have the quality to trouble their opponents on the opening day of the competition.

With the prospect of two teams advancing from each group, in addition to the four best third-placed teams, there is an anticipation that Stimac might prioritize the next two matches against Bangladesh and Myanmar, where India are the favorites.

Stimac has also hinted that the team might adopt a more defensive approach against China to conserve their energy, but is determined that his team to put up a valiant effort against the host nation.

Speaking to the media, ahead of their game, Igor Stimac said:

“China will be a tough side, and they prefer a 4-4-2 system, which might change to a 3-4-3 occasionally. They have three senior players that are very important to their side. So we will need to be clever and preserve our energy for the next two games, and then we might make it to the knockout rounds."

Meanwhile, China are certainly the front-runner to top the group. Their U-23 side will be oozing with confidence following their victory over India’s U-23 team in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

Ton Long, 35, will be their key player this tournament, and one that the Indian defenders will need to keep an eye on. While India's lack of training might place them as underdogs, the Blue Tigers are expected to give it their all.

India vs China: Details of the 2023 Asian Games clash

Match: India vs China, Group A, Matchday 1, Asian Games 2023

Venue: Huanglong Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, China.

Timings: 5.00 pm IST on Tuesday, September 19.

India vs China: Where will the 2023 Asian Games clash will be telecast?

The match between India and China will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network from 5.00 pm IST on Tuesday.

India vs China: Where will the 2023 Asian Games clash will be livestreamed?

The game between India and China will also be available for live stream on SonyLiv on Tuesday.