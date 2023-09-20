India vs Chinese Taipei preview, prediction, team news, and more for the Asian Games 2023 group-stage clash

The Indian women’s football team are set to kick off their Asian Games 2023 campaign with a difficult test against Chinese Taipei. The game is scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 21, at the Wenzhou Sports Olympic Centre Stadium in China.

The Blue Tigress have Thomas Dennerby as their head coach since 2021. A very familiar figure, Dennerby previously coached the Indian women's team during the 2020 under-17 World Cup.

India are placed in Group B, and apart from Chinese Taipei, they will also face Thailand. One team from each group, along with the three best runner-up teams, will advance to the quarter-finals.

The women's team have been in strong form, notably securing two victories against the Kyrgyz Republic in their recent international matches. However, their historical record against their upcoming opponents is less favorable, with Chinese Taipei having won six games compared to India's solitary victory in their last game back in 2021.

They will take positives from that alongside the return of influential forward Bala Devi to the squad after a four-year absence. Additionally, the team boasts a potent attacking threat, including Manisha Kalyan, who made history by becoming the first Indian player to score in a UEFA Champions League match.

The 22-year-old has been on fire for her new club Apollon Ladies and will look to maintain her impressive form at the Asian Games. Other notable names include Gokulam Kerala FC midfielder Indumathi Kathiresan, who has made 50 appearances for her country, scoring 15 goals.

But Chinese Taipei are a significant challenge for India in this group stage, as they are ranked 38th in the world, 22 places above the Blue Tigress.

Moreover, they enter the Asian Games on the back of three commanding victories against Papua New Guinea, Lebanon, and Indonesia.

India vs Chinese Taipei: The Blue Tigresses’ full squad for the 2023 Asian Games

Goalkeepers: Shreya Hooda, Sowmiya Narayanasamy, Panthoi Chanu.

Defenders: Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Dalima Chhibber, Astam Oraon, Sanju, Ranjana Chanu.

Midfielders: Sangita Basfore, Priyangka Devi, Indumathi Kathiresan, Anju Tamang, Soumya Guguloth, Dangmei Grace.

Forwards: Pyari Xaxa, Jyoti, Renu, Bala Devi, Manisha, Sandhiya Ranganathan.

Head Coach: Thomas Dennerby.

India’s predicted XI vs Chinese Taipei for the Asian Games 2023 clash

India’s predicted lineup: Shreya Hooda (GK), Dalima Chhibber, Sweety Devi, Ashalata Devi, Ranjana Chanu; Anju Tamang, Dangmei Grace, Priyangka Devi; Inudumathi Kathiresan, Bala Devi, and Manisha Kalyan.

India vs Chinese Taipei: Telecast and live streaming details for the Asian Games 2023 clash

The game between India and Chinese Taipei will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network and will be livestreamed on SonyLiv from 5:00 PM on Thursday, September 21.

India vs Chinese Taipei: Prediction for the Asian Games 2023 game

There will be several challenges ahead, with the responsibility of guiding the defense falling on Ashalata Devi, the team's captain, as they prepare to face a formidable Chinese Taipei side in great form.

Nevertheless, India can draw optimism primarily from their potent attacking unit, who have the experience and ability to trouble defenses. But given the form and quality of both teams, a draw appears to be a highly possible outcome.

Prediction: India 2-2 Chinese Taipei