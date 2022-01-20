India vs Iran prediction, preview, team news, telecast and more | AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

India face tournament debutants Iran on Matchday One in a Group A clash at the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 on Thursday, January 20. The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host this contest.

India come into this game after a preparatory tour where they took on the likes of Brazil, Chile and Venezuela. Meanwhile, debutants Iran made their way into the Asian Cup after finishing top of Group G in the qualification campaign.

They finished ahead of the likes of Jordan and Bangladesh. Iran beat both teams, notably edging Jordan in a penalty shoot-out.

India vs Iran AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Head-to-Head

India and Iran have played each other on two occasions in the past. The two fixtures were part of Round 1 of qualification for the Asian Cup back in 2008.

The first game ended in a 3-1 win for India in Gurgaon as Oinam Bembem Devi scored twice alongside a Bala Devi strike. The reverse fixture in Tehran ended in a 4-1 defeat for the Blue Tigresses with Bembem Devi scoring the sole goal.

The two teams squared off recently in the 2019 Women's Gold Cup in Odisha, with India's Anju Tamang scoring the sole goal of the game. However, the game was not an official FIFA friendly.

Matches played: 2.

India wins: 1.

Iran wins: 1.

Draws: 0.

India form: W-W-L-L-L (Latest on the right).

Iran form: L-L-D-W-W (Latest on the right).

India vs Iran AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Team News

India

There are two unnamed COVID-19 positive cases in the Indian camp. Consequently, head coach Thomas Dennerby does not have a full squad at his disposal for the opening game of their campaign.

Iran

Iran head coach Maryam Irandoost has a complete squad available for selection in their debut Women's Asian Cup fixture.

India vs Iran AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Live Telecast and Streams

Australia: Network 10.

India: EuroSport, JIO TV.

Japan: DAZN.

South Korea: TVING.

Vietnam: FPT Telecom, Vietnam Television.

Thailand: Eleven Sports.

Taiwan: ELTA TV.

Indonesia: MNC.

UK: FreeSports.

USA and Canada: CBS.

New Zealand: beIN Sports.

Live Streaming: Jio TV.

India vs Iran AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Prediction Predicted Line-ups

India: Aditi Chauhan (GK), Dalima Chhibber, Ashalata Devi (C), Sweety Devi, Sanju, Ratanbala Devi, Indumati Kathirasan, Anju Tamang, Pyari Xaxa, Manisha Kalyan.

Iran: Zohreh Koudei (GK), Melika Mohammadi, Behnaz Taherkhani (C), Melika Motevalli, Fatemah Borazjani, Fatemah Adeli, Sara Zohrabi, Zahra Sarbali, Samaneh Chahkandi, Afsaneh Chatrenoor, Zahra Ghanbari.

Iran finished top of Group G in the Women's Asian Cup 2022 qualification. (Image: FIFA)

India vs Iran AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Prediction

Iran come into the tournament on the back of a decent run of form and are expected to cause problems for the Indian side. The hosts have also played a number of preparatory games in the run up to the fixture and the game could go either way.

Prediction: India 2-2 Iran.

